WATERTOWN, Mass., May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( EYPT), a company committed to developing and commercializing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious eye disorders, today announced that George Elston, Chief Financial Officer of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, will present a company overview at the Jefferies Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 2:30 p.m. ET.



A live webcast and subsequent archived replay of the presentation may be accessed via the Investors section of the Company website at www.eyepointpharma.com. The replay will be available for 90 days after the event.

About EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals ( EYPT) is a company committed to developing and commercializing therapeutics to help improve the lives of patients with serious eye disorders. The Company's pipeline leverages its proprietary erodible Durasert E™ technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery including EYP-1901, an investigational sustained delivery intravitreal anti-VEGF treatment currently in Phase 2 clinical trials. The proven Durasert® drug delivery platform has been safely administered to thousands of patients' eyes across four U.S. FDA approved products. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts. For more information visit www.eyepointpharma.com.

Investors:

Christina Tartaglia

Stern IR

Direct: 212-698-8700

[email protected]

Media Contact

Amy Phillips

Green Room Communications

Direct: 412-327-9499

[email protected]