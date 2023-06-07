Castle Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSTL), a company improving health through innovative tests that guide patient care, today announced real-world study data demonstrating that use of IDgenetix® to guide medication management can significantly improve medication response and remission rates in patients diagnosed with moderate to severe depression, compared to current standard-of-care treatment. The data was shared via a poster presentation at the May 2023 American Psychiatric Association (APA) Annual Meeting held in San Francisco.

“Unlike other pharmacogenomic tests, which only consider a patient’s drug-gene interactions, IDgenetix takes into account a patient’s drug-drug interactions and lifestyle factors, and can provide a more comprehensive overview of which medications will be effective therapies for the patient,” said Kelly Wosnik, DNP, NP-C, owner and nurse practitioner at Bristol Health, and co-author of the study. “As supported by the data in this study, using IDgenetix to guide personalized medication selection can help improve the care of patients suffering from moderate to severe depression by offering hope of improved medication response and remission.”

In the study, patients whose medication management was guided by IDgenetix achieved a 35% increase in medication response and a 64% increase in remission rate at eight weeks compared to patients whose medication was not guided by the test. These results demonstrate the potential value of IDgenetix in guiding improved medication management compared to the standard-of-care, trial-and-error approach, andare consistent with the previously published randomized control trial (RCT) using IDgenetix.1

IDgenetix is Castle’s next-generation pharmacogenomic (PGx) test that incorporates the results of a 15-gene variant panel with drug-drug interaction data and lifestyle factors to provide medication recommendations for patients with mental health conditions, such as depression and anxiety. Using the IDgenetix test report, clinicians may be able to more precisely tailor treatments to individual patients, rather than relying on trial and error, potentially reducing the chances of side effects or ineffective treatments. In an RCT, patients diagnosed with severe depression whose medication management was guided by the IDgenetix test showed a greater than two and a half times improvement in remission rates at eight and 12 weeks compared to those who were not guided by IDgenetix.1

About IDgenetix®

IDgenetix® is a pharmacogenomic (PGx) product test for depression, anxiety and other mental health conditions designed to analyze a patient’s genetic make-up to guide timely and evidence-based decisions on the optimal drug for each patient. IDgenetix is designed to provide important genetic information to clinicians to help guide personalized treatment plans for their patients, with the potential to help patients achieve a faster therapeutic response and improve their chances of remission by identifying appropriate medications more efficiently than the standard-of-care, trial-and-error approach. IDgenetix provides drug-drug and drug-gene interactions and is supported by a published, peer-reviewed randomized controlled trial that demonstrated clinical utility over the standard of care when physicians used IDgenetix prior to prescribing a medication. More information about Castle’s tests can be found at www.CastleTestInfo.com.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences (Nasdaq: CSTL) is a leading diagnostics company improving health through innovative tests that guide patient care. The Company aims to transform disease management by keeping people first: patients, clinicians, employees and investors.

Castle’s current portfolio consists of tests for skin cancers, uveal melanoma, Barrett’s esophagus and mental health conditions. Additionally, the Company has active research and development programs for tests in other diseases with high clinical need, including its test in development to predict systemic therapy response in patients with moderate-to-severe psoriasis, atopic dermatitis and related conditions. To learn more, please visit www.CastleBiosciences.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Forward-Looking Statements

