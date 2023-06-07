Aeva® (NYSE: AEVA), a leader in next-generation sensing and perception systems, today announced it will participate in the following upcoming investor events.

Needham 7th Annual Automotive Tech Conference

Location: Virtual

Date: June 7, 2023

New Street Future of Automotive Conference

Location: Virtual and Mountain View, CA

Date: June 12, 2023 and June 14, 2023

Deutsche Bank Global Auto Industry Conference

Location: New York, NY

Date: June 15, 2023

Institutional investors can contact their sales representative at each hosting organization to register and request a meeting.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230531005436/en/