TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 31, 2023 / Sparta Group ( TSXV:SAY, Financial)(OTC PINK:SCAXF) (the "Corporation", the "Company", "Sparta Group", "Sparta Capital", "SAY.V" or "Sparta") announces it has released its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2023. The Corporation's Q2 financial statements and Management's Discussion & Analysis are available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and on the Sparta's website at www.spartagroup.ca.

In Q2 Sparta's Environment division continued to see growth, especially within its electronic waste operation. In fact, the East-Toronto processing facility increased its workforce by 30 percent to accommodate an influx of new business, some of which was created by the introduction of the Company's carbon credit program in Q1. At the same time, the e-waste facility became one of the first in Canada to become R2v3 certified. While Sparta's Environment division added an electronic waste operation in Oman during Q1, work continues to bring it up to maximum operation.

Environmental health will remain a priority for Sparta going forward, but so will human health. During Q2 Sparta began the important groundwork for developing a health corporation to address the demand for the creation of new, advanced health technologies. The timing of this work coincided with trending headlines about Canada's crumbling healthcare system. Today, the World Health Organization (WHO) reports that a growing number of health organizations are feeling overburdened by worldwide emergencies, including those attributed to climate change. Sparta management hopes the Company's technologies can limit environmental damage and ease healthcare burdens in all types of settings, including remote areas of the world.

Here are a few highlights, at a glance, from Q2.

The three and six month revenues are up 65% over last year's results for the same periods to $2,684,717 and $4,852,781 respectively.

EBITDA calculated for the three and six month period is $276,561 and $430,257 respectively, resulting in earnings of $167,897 and $212,665 respectively, which translates to approximately 0.1 cents per share.

Cash flow from operation for the three and six month periods was $191,701 and $324,944 respectively

Workforce at e-waste processing facility in Toronto (ERS) increased by 30 percent.

An operational audit at the Environment divisions e-waste facility culminated in the R2v3 certification, adding to three other quality and safety certifications held by ERS.

The e-waste processing operation (ERS) underwent its yearly carbon credit verification process.

Groundwork for the establishment of Sparta Health Corp begins and so do discussions with health, as well as digital technology experts who will contribute to the development and roll-out of the Company's first health technology.

Research and planning began to incorporate artificial intelligence (AI), including machine Learning and Natural Language Processing (NLP) into some of Sparta's technologies.

An extensive review of communications assets takes place resulting in a decision to rebrand to reflect Sparta's efforts in both environmental and human health technology. Communications collateral, including a new website is expected to be unveiled in Q3.

With the addition of two new revenue streams (Carbon credit program and Oman facility) added in Q1, and the efforts in health and wellness in Q2, management and staff believe they are poised for a busy Q3. The recent wildfires, including in Halifax and Nova Scotia underscore the need for environmental technologies but also demonstrats the demand for health tools to protect humans in the face of climate challenges.

