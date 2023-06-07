Adam Brufsky, MD, PhD, FACP Named Oncology Scientific Advisor to Myriad Genetics

SALT LAKE CITY, May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myriad Genetics, Inc., ( MYGN), a leader in genetic testing and precision medicine, today announced it has named Adam Brufsky, MD, PhD, FACP, as Scientific Advisor to its oncology business unit. In his new role, Dr. Brufsky is responsible for guiding clinical development and medical affairs to further elevate Myriad’s Precise™ Oncology Solutions portfolio.

“Adam is an accomplished leader and respected expert in the field of medical oncology and brings a unique combination of academic, research and clinical experience to Myriad,” said Michael Lyons, general manager of oncology, Myriad Genetics. “He will play an instrumental role in advancing our long-term vision for growth and innovation in the oncology space.”

Dr. Brufsky is Professor of Medicine at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine. He is board-certified in internal medicine and medical oncology. He earned medical and Doctor of Philosophy degrees from the University of Connecticut School of Medicine in Farmington, Conn.; completed a residency in internal medicine at Brigham and Women's Hospital, Harvard Medical School, and a fellowship in medical oncology at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

About Myriad Genetics
Myriad Genetics is a leading genetic testing and precision medicine company dedicated to advancing health and well-being for all. Myriad develops and offers genetic tests that help assess the risk of developing disease or disease progression and guide treatment decisions across medical specialties where genetic insights can significantly improve patient care and lower healthcare costs. For more information, visit www.myriad.com.

Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including that Dr. Brufsky will play an instrumental role in advancing the company’s long-term vision for growth and innovation in the oncology space. These “forward-looking statements” are management’s expectations of future events as of the date hereof and are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, conditions, and events to differ materially and adversely from those anticipated. Such factors include those risks described in the company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on March 1, 2023, as well as any updates to those risk factors filed from time to time in the company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q or Current Reports on Form 8-K. Myriad is not under any obligation, and it expressly disclaims any obligation, to update or alter any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise except as required by law.

