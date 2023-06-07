Rocket+Pharmaceuticals%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: RCKT), a leading late-stage biotechnology company advancing an integrated and sustainable pipeline of genetic therapies for rare disorders with high unmet need, today announced that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has granted Priority Medicines (PRIME) designation to RP-A501, the Company’s investigational adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapy for the treatment of Danon Disease, a devastating and fatal inherited cardiomyopathy for which there are no curative therapies. PRIME designation was granted based on positive safety and efficacy data from the Phase 1 clinical trial of RP-A501 in patients with Danon Disease and the potential of RP-A501 to meet the high unmet medical need in this population.

PRIME designation offers the benefits of early and enhanced support from the EMA for the development of medicines that target unmet medical needs, as well as the opportunity for an accelerated review of the marketing application. Rocket was also recently granted Regenerative+Medicine+Advanced+Therapy (RMAT) designation for its RP-A501 program, which also holds Fast+Track, Orphan+Drug (U.S.) and Rare+Pediatric designations.

“PRIME designation from the EMA further highlights the positive benefit/risk profile of RP-A501 in addressing the critical unmet need of patients facing Danon Disease,” said Kinnari Patel, Pharm.D., MBA, President and Chief Operating Officer, Rocket Pharma. “We are thrilled by the opportunity that PRIME grants us, so that we may collaborate with our European Regulatory partners on the development of RP-A501 in the most expedient and efficient path forward.”

Results from the Phase 1 trial represent one of the most comprehensive investigational gene therapy datasets for any cardiac condition. RP-A501 was associated with a favorable safety profile. The data demonstrated consistent and robust improvements in multiple clinical and highly relevant laboratory parameters including LAMP-2 protein expression, reduced autophagic vacuoles, brain natriuretic peptide (BNP), high sensitivity troponin I, and left ventricular mass and wall thickness. In addition, there was improvement in symptoms, as assessed by New York Heart Association class and quality of life, as measured by the Kansas City Cardiomyopathy Questionnaire. Notably, the improvements and stabilization of BNP in Phase 1 patients were in direct contrast to worsening patterns observed in patients enrolled in a concurrent, prospective natural history study. The results demonstrated improvements and/or normalization across multiple quantifiable parameters that cardiologists use in clinical practice to enable risk assessment and treatment decisions.

About EMA PRIME Designation

Priority Medicines (PRIME) designation was created by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) to enhance support for the development of innovative medicines that target an unmet medical need and demonstrate the potential to achieve relevant clinical outcomes on morbidity, mortality or underlying disease progression. The PRIME designation offers enhanced early interaction with companies developing promising medicines, to optimize development plans and speed up evaluation. PRIME focuses on medicines that may offer a major therapeutic advantage over existing treatments, or that benefit patients without treatment options.

About Danon Disease

Danon Disease is a rare X-linked inherited disorder caused by mutations in the gene encoding lysosome-associated membrane protein 2 (LAMP-2), an important mediator of autophagy. This results in accumulation of autophagosomes and glycogen, particularly in cardiac muscle and other tissues, which ultimately leads to heart failure, and for male patients, frequent death during adolescence or early adulthood. It is estimated to have a prevalence of 15,000 to 30,000 patients in the U.S. and Europe. The only available treatment option for Danon Disease is cardiac transplantation, which is associated with substantial complications and is not considered curative. There is a high unmet medical need for patients with Danon Disease.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCKT) is advancing an integrated and sustainable pipeline of investigational genetic therapies designed to correct the root cause of complex and rare childhood disorders. The Company’s platform-agnostic approach enables it to design the best therapy for each indication, creating potentially transformative options for patients afflicted with rare genetic diseases. Rocket's clinical programs using lentiviral vector (LVV)-based gene therapy are for the treatment of Fanconi Anemia (FA), a difficult to treat genetic disease that leads to bone marrow failure and potentially cancer, Leukocyte Adhesion Deficiency-I (LAD-I), a severe pediatric genetic disorder that causes recurrent and life-threatening infections which are frequently fatal, and Pyruvate Kinase Deficiency (PKD), a rare, monogenic red blood cell disorder resulting in increased red cell destruction and mild to life-threatening anemia. Rocket’s first clinical program using adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapy is for Danon Disease, a devastating, pediatric heart failure condition. Rocket also has preclinical AAV-based gene therapy programs in PKP2-arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy (ACM) and BAG3-associated dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM). For more information about Rocket, please visit www.rocketpharma.com.

Rocket Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Various statements in this release concerning Rocket's future expectations, plans and prospects may constitute forward-looking statements for the purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws and are subject to substantial risks, uncertainties and assumptions.

