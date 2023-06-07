Kenvue Inc. (NYSE: KVUE) (“Kenvue”), the world’s largest pure-play consumer health company by revenue, today announced the company’s participation in Deutsche Bank’s dbAccess Global Consumer Conference 2023 in Paris. Chief Executive Officer and Director, Thibaut Mongon, and Chief Financial Officer, Paul Ruh, will participate in a fireside chat on Thursday, June 8, 2023, at 12:30 p.m. Central European Summer Time (6:30 a.m. ET). A live webcast of the session will be available at https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.kenvue.com and a replay will be available on the website following the event.

About Kenvue

Kenvue is the world’s largest pure-play consumer health company by revenue. Built on more than a century of heritage and propelled forward by science, our iconic brands — including Aveeno®, BAND-AID® Brand Adhesive Bandages, Johnson’s®, Listerine®, Neutrogena®, Tylenol® and Zyrtec® — are recommended by health care professionals and can be trusted by consumers who use our products to improve their daily lives. Our team members share a digital-first mindset, with an approach to innovation grounded in deep human insights and work every day to earn a place for our products in consumers’ hearts and homes. At Kenvue, we believe everyday care can not only make people well; it can make them whole. Learn more at www.kenvue.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230531005582/en/