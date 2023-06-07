Hilbert Group Publishes Interim Report for the First Quarter 2023

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESSWIRE / May 31, 2023 / Hilbert Group (STO:HILB-B) (

FRA:999, Financial) The first quarter 2023

(compared to first quarter 2022)

  • Revenues amounted to KSEK 5,979.2 (KSEK 3,765.9)
  • Operating profit/loss (EBIT) totaled KSEK -8,038.8 (KSEK -7,165.3)
  • Result for the period was KSEK -8,831.7 (KSEK -5,612.1)
  • Cash flow from operating activities amounted to KSEK -4,945.0 (KSEK -1,456.0)
  • Earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to SEK -0.16 (SEK-0.12)

Highlights from the CEO's address

General

Hilbert's specific scalable approach of using quant analytics to extract alpha from digital assets, is now gaining major traction with institutions. Year-to-date, we have welcomed several new institutional investors in our funds and expect many of our ongoing discussions to materialise in new investments throughout 2023. That we have been able to attract institutional capital even during an extreme crypto winter is a testament to our coherent and strong value proposition on the asset management side.

Funding of Hilbert Group

On the funding side, as previously communicated, we have now closed on the first tranche of the convertible loan which means that we raised an additional SEK 22.6 million. The completion of this funding tranche puts the firm in a comfortable position to be able to fully execute on our expansion of the asset management side of Hilbert.

Asset Management

On 1 May 2023, Hilbert successfully opened its third fund, Hilbert V30 Fund, to external investors. The day 1 participants included a leading US institution. Hilbert V30 Fund uses a dynamic blend of alpha and beta to produce a convex upside return profile. The Hilbert V30 strategy was traded as a proprietary account from 1 May 2022 and in its first 12 months achieved a net return of +15.9% versus a loss of 50.3% for the broader crypto market.

For further information, please contact:

Niclas Sandström
CEO Hilbert Group AB
+46 (0)8 502 353 00
[email protected]

About Us

Hilbert Group AB is an investment firm with sole focus on digital assets, primarily cryptocurrencies and blockchain technologies. The business model is diversified into four verticals - asset management, proprietary trading, equity investments and data & analytics.

Hilbert Group's vision is to be a world class digital asset investment firm with the ambition to provide first class services to its clients and shareholders, to help accelerate the technological revolution that is digital assets, and to expand people's knowledge of this emerging asset class.

Hilbert Group is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker HILB B) with Eminova Fondkommission (phone +46 8 684 211 10 | [email protected]) as Certified Adviser.

This information is information that Hilbert Group is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2023-05-31 13:00 CEST.

Attachments

HILBERT Q1 23 310523 Final
Hilbert Capital Presentation

SOURCE: Hilbert Group



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/758249/Hilbert-Group-Publishes-Interim-Report-for-the-First-Quarter-2023

img.ashx?id=758249

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.