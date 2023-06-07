VSE Corporation (“VSE” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: VSEC), a leading provider of aftermarket distribution and maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services for air, land and sea transportation assets supporting commercial and government markets, announced today that VSE Corporation’s senior management will participate in the following upcoming conferences.

William Blair 43rd Annual Growth Stock Conference in Chicago, Illinois on Tuesday, June 6, 2023. John Cuomo, President and CEO of VSE Corporation and Steve Griffin, Chief Financial Officer of VSE Corporation are scheduled to present at 12:00 PM Central Time. Management will also participate in one-on-one investor meetings throughout the event.

Stifel 2023 Cross Sector Insight Conference in Boston, Massachusetts on Wednesday, June 7, 2023. John Cuomo, President and CEO of VSE Corporation and Steve Griffin, Chief Financial Officer of VSE Corporation are scheduled to present at 9:45 AM Eastern Time. Management will also participate in one-on-one investor meetings throughout the event.

2023 Wells Fargo Industrials Conference in Chicago, Illinois on Tuesday, June 13, 2023. John Cuomo, President and CEO of VSE Corporation and Steve Griffin, Chief Financial Officer of VSE Corporation are scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at 2:55 PM Central Time. Management will also participate in one-on-one investor meetings throughout the event.

For more information about these events or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with VSE’s senior management, please contact VSE’s Investor Relations at [email protected].

