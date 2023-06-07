TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 31, 2023 / PowerBand Solutions ( TSXV:PBX, Financial)(OTCQB:PWWBF)(Frankfurt:1ZVA) ("PowerBand" "PBX"or the"Company"), a comprehensive e-commerce solution transforming the online experience to lease and finance vehicles, is announcing that it has filed its Interim Consolidated Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis report for the three-month period ended March 31, 2023. These documents may be viewed under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com.

Revenue for the first quarter of 2023 decreased to $838,693 in comparison to Q4/2022 revenue of $2,054,728 as well as Q1/2022 of $5,962,029. The revenue for the first quarter of 2023 is primarily from the servicing of the existing lease portfolio. The Company continues to work with its funding partners to re-commence the origination of leases and will provide an update when available. Adjusted EBITDA loss for the first quarter of 2023 has decreased by $137,527 or 6% in comparison to Q4/2022 which is the result of further cost reduction measures initiated by the Company to maintain the operating expenses at the minimal as required for the planned growth.

Cash on hand as at March 31, 2023 was $11,602,780 compared to $10,299,414 as at December 31, 2022. The cash balance at March 31, 2023, included cash collected from lease holders on leases that are serviced by the Company and reported as accounts payable.

About PowerBand Solutions, Inc.

PowerBand Solutions Inc., listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and the OTCQB markets, is a fintech provider disrupting the automotive industry. PowerBand's integrated, cloud-based transaction platform facilitates transactions amongst consumers, dealers, and funders. PowerBand's transaction platform - being trademarked under DRIVRZ™ - is being made available across the United States of America.

For further information, please contact:

Darrin Swenson

Chief Executive Officer and Director

E: [email protected]

P: 1-866-768-7653

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Non-IFRS Measures:

This news release contains non-IFRS financial measures; the Company believes that thesemeasures provide investors with useful supplemental information about the financialperformance of its business, enable comparison of financial results between periods wherecertain items may vary independent of business performance, and allow for greater transparencywith respect to key metrics used by management in operating its business. Although managementbelieves these financial measures are important in evaluating the Company's performance, they are not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financialinformation prepared and presented in accordance with IFRS. These non-IFRS financial measures do not have any standardized meaning and may not be comparable with similarmeasures used by other companies. For certain non-IFRS financial measures, there are nodirectly comparable amounts under IFRS. These non-IFRS financial measures should not beviewed as alternatives to measures of financial performance determined in accordance withIFRS. Moreover, presentation of certain of these measures is provided for year-over-yearcomparison purposes, and investors should be cautioned that the effect of the adjustments theretoprovided herein have an actual effect on the Company's operating results.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the Company and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects", "believes" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding future plans and objectives of the Company, expected benefits and results from operations, expected return to shareholders as a result of allocating growth capital and resources to the DrivrzFinancial platform, expected results of cost-saving initiatives, the resolution of lease repurchases with the financial institution, the re-commencement of lease originations through the Forward Flow Purchase and Security Agreement and the ability of PowerBand to secure additional funding lines for DrivrzFinancial are forward looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. As a result, we cannot guarantee that any forward-looking statement will materialize, and the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated.

Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as at the date of this news release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by Canadian securities law.

SOURCE: PowerBand Solutions Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/758176/PowerBand-Announces-First-Quarter-2023-Financial-Results



