Ingersoll Rand Receives Upgrade from Morningstar Sustainalytics

1 hours ago
Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR

NYSE:IR, Financial), a global provider of mission-critical flow creation and industrial solutions, had its risk rating upgraded from Medium to Low by Morningstar Sustainalytics.

In April 2023, Ingersoll Rand received an ESG Risk Rating of 12.8 from Morningstar Sustainalytics, ranking it second in the Machinery industry group, which places it in the 1st percentile for its industry. This risk rating also places Ingersoll Rand in the 6th percentile of all companies rated by Morningstar Sustainalytics.

“Lead Sustainably is one of our strategic imperatives integrated throughout the company to help make life better for our employees, customers, shareholders and planet,” said Vicente Reynal, chairman and chief executive officer of Ingersoll Rand. “Our unique differentiator of creating an employee ownership mindset across the entire organization continues to facilitate great progress against our ambitious operational sustainability goals. In addition, we are driving sustainable product and service innovation that enables our customers to meet their sustainability goals. This recognition from Morningstar Sustainalytics validates our commitment to Making Life Better for our customers, employees, shareholders and planet. We are honored to be recognized for our progress and remain committed to our sustainability journey.”

About Ingersoll Rand Inc.

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR

NYSE:IR, Financial), driven by an entrepreneurial spirit and ownership mindset, is dedicated to helping make life better for our employees, customers and communities. Customers lean on us for our technology-driven excellence in mission-critical flow creation and industrial solutions across 40+ respected brands where our products and services excel in the most complex and harsh conditions. Our employees develop customers for life through their daily commitment to expertise, productivity and efficiency. For more information, visit www.IRCO.com.

Copyright © [2023] Morningstar Sustainalytics. All rights reserved. This communication contains information developed by Sustainalytics (www.sustainalytics.com). Such information and data are proprietary of Sustainalytics and/or its third party suppliers (Third Party Data) and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not constitute an endorsement of any product or project, nor an investment advice and are not warranted to be complete, timely, accurate or suitable for a particular purpose. Their use is subject to conditions available at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sustainalytics.com%2Flegal-disclaimers.In no event the ESG Risk Rating shall be construed as investment advice or expert opinion as defined by the applicable legislation.

