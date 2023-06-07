The+Marcus+Corporation (NYSE: MCS) today announced that Gregory S. Marcus, chairman, president and chief executive officer, and Chad M. Paris, chief financial officer and treasurer, will participate in a fireside chat at the 15th Annual Gabelli Funds Media & Entertainment Symposium on Thursday, June 8, 2023, at 1:30 p.m. Central/2:30 p.m. Eastern time in New York City.

Interested parties can listen to a live audio webcast of the fireside chat by accessing the investor relations section of the company’s website: investors.marcuscorp.com. A replay of the fireside chat will be archived on the company’s website for 90 days after the conclusion of the live event.

The 15th Annual Gabelli Funds Media & Entertainment Symposium includes discussions with leading companies and organizations across the media ecosystem, with an emphasis on industry dynamics, current trends, and business fundamentals. To request a one-on-one meeting with Marcus Corporation management, please contact a Gabelli & Company sales representative.

About The Marcus Corporation

Headquartered in Milwaukee, The+Marcus+Corporation is a leader in the lodging and entertainment industries, with significant company-owned real estate assets. The Marcus Corporation’s theatre division, Marcus+Theatres%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E, is the fourth largest theatre circuit in the U.S. and currently owns or operates 1,027 screens at 82 locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern® by Marcus and BistroPlex® brands. The company’s lodging division, Marcus%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E+Hotels+%26amp%3B+Resorts, owns and/or manages 16 hotels, resorts and other properties in eight states. For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.marcuscorp.com.

