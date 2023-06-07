DETROIT, May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amesite Inc. ( AMST) and the National Association for Equal Opportunity in Higher Education (NAFEO), announced today they have successfully completed delivery of the first pilot program through their alliance. Amesite provided the program to Benedict College, a member of the alliance. The cross-campus pilot offered upskilling in technology, including internet protocols, data privacy and security and cloud computing in the course Introduction to the World of Digital Technology.



To date, 86% of learners who initiated the course have already completed it, with average scores of 93%. By comparison, the national average completion rate is 10% for free online programs. The course remains open until May 31, 2023.

“Working with the team at Benedict has been fantastic, and we’re excited to take what we’ve learned together and scale it, to advance learners across their campus and also to learners in their community,” said Dr. Ann Marie Sastry, Amesite’s CEO.

“Facilitating access to career advancement opportunities is at the core of NAFEOs mission,” added Lezli Baskerville, Esq., CEO of NAFEO. “Our Alliance with Amesite is enabling us to equip our HBCUs and PBIs with the technology and resources they need to have maximum impact and provide learners with the upskilling they need to advance economically. We are excited to expand these opportunities by garnering federal funds to support them.”

President Roslyn Clark Artis, JD, EdD of Benedict College commented, “We are elated to see the success of our first pilot program. The NAFEO-Amesite Alliance embodies the future of academia where partnerships are leveraged to bring the best technology available to established institutional networks, and we are grateful to be a part of this initiative.”

About NAFEO

The National Association for Equal Opportunity in Higher Education (NAFEO) is the nation’s only national membership association of all of the nation’s Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and Predominantly Black Institutions (PBIs). Founded in 1969, by the presidents and chancellors of HBCUs and other equal educational opportunity institutions, NAFEO is a one of a kind membership association representing the presidents and chancellors of the public, private, independent, and land-grant, two-year, four-year, graduate and professional, HBCUs and PBIs. NAFEO is a voluntary, independent 501 (c ) (3) association. For more information, visit www.nafeonation.org.

About Benedict College

Founded in 1870 by a woman, Bathsheba A. Benedict, Benedict College is a private co-educational liberal arts institution, offering 26 competitive baccalaureate degree programs. The Midlands HBCU welcomes students from all 46 counties in South Carolina, 30 states across America, and 26 countries around the world.

There are over 18,000 proud Benedict Tigers throughout the nation. Benedict College has been a community leader for over 150 years and is a significant contributor to South Carolina and the region. Contributing $130 million and 1,218 jobs in total local and annual economic impact, a Benedict graduate working full-time throughout his or her working life can expect to earn $1.1 million in additional income because of their Benedict College degree. For more information, visit http://www.benedict.edu/.

About Amesite Inc.

Amesite delivers its scalable, customizable, white-labeled online learning platform to universities, businesses, museums, and government agencies, enabling them to deliver outstanding digital learning. Amesite provides a single system that combines eCommerce, instruction, engagement, analytics, and administration using best-in-class infrastructure to serve multi-billion-dollar online learning markets. For more information, visit www.amesite.io.

