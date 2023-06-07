AUSTIN, Texas, May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lumos Pharma, Inc. ( LUMO, Financial), a biopharmaceutical company advancing an oral therapeutic candidate for Pediatric Growth Hormone Deficiency (PGHD) through Phase 2 clinical trials, announced that the Company will participate in the 2023 BIO International Convention held June 5-8, 2023 in Boston and the Jefferies Healthcare Conference held June 7-9, 2023 in New York City. Lumos Pharma management will present and host one-on-one meetings at both conferences.



BIO International Convention: June 5th – 8th in Boston, MA

Live Presentation: Lumos Pharma Presentation – June 6th, 2:45 PM EDT 1x1 Meetings: Registrants may schedule 1x1s through the BIO International Convention portal

Jefferies Healthcare Conference: June 7th – 9th in New York, NY



Live Presentation: Lumos Pharma Fireside Chat – June 9th, 12:45-1:10 PM EDT Webcast link: Here 1x1 Meetings: Management will host one-on-one meetings with investors on Friday, June 9th

The webcast for the Jefferies Conference fireside chat will also be found on the Company’s website under Events & Presentations in the Investors & Media section. A replay will be available for 90 days thereafter. Please contact your Jefferies salesperson or Lumos Pharma Investor Relations to schedule one-on-one meetings with the management team during the Jefferies Healthcare Conference or thereafter.



About Lumos Pharma

Lumos Pharma, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Lumos Pharma was founded and is led by a management team with longstanding experience in rare disease drug development. Lumos Pharma’s lead therapeutic candidate is LUM-201, an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule, currently being evaluated in a Phase 2 clinical trial, the OraGrowtH210 Trial, a PK/PD trial, the OraGrowtH212 Trial, and a switch trial, the OraGrowtH213 Trial for the treatment of Pediatric Growth Hormone Deficiency (PGHD). If approved by the FDA, LUM-201 would provide an orally administered alternative to recombinant growth hormone injections that PGHD subjects otherwise endure for many years of treatment. LUM-201 has received Orphan Drug Designation in both the US and EU. For more information, please visit https://lumos-pharma.com/.

Investor & Media Contact:

Lisa Miller

Lumos Pharma Investor Relations

512-792-5454

[email protected]

Source: Lumos Pharma, Inc.