PLANO, Texas, May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alkami Technology, Inc. ( ALKT) (“Alkami”), a leading cloud-based digital banking solutions provider for financial institutions in the U.S., today announced that company leadership will be present at the 43rd Annual William Blair Growth Stock Conference on Tuesday, June 6, 2023. Presenters will include Alex Shootman, Chief Executive Officer, and Bryan Hill, Chief Financial Officer. A webcast and replay of the event will be accessible at investors.alkami.com.



Alkami Technology, Inc. is a leading cloud-based digital banking solutions provider for financial institutions in the United States that enables clients to grow confidently, adapt quickly, and build thriving digital communities. Alkami helps clients transform through retail and business banking, digital account opening, payment security, and data analytics and marketing solutions. To learn more, visit www.alkami.com .

