Free virtual conference promises sneak peek at next-generation platform, plus 4 keynotes, 40+ technical sessions

AUSTIN, Texas, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Silicon Labs, a leader in secure, intelligent wireless technology for a more connected world, today opened registration for its fourth annual Works With Conference. The free virtual conference will be held on August 22nd and 23rd. The industry-leading developer conference will feature 40+ in-depth technical sessions covering every major IoT protocol and ecosystem. Taught by Silicon Labs engineers and other industry experts, the sessions are designed to demystify, simplify, and accelerate the development of IoT products. The company also announced that CEO Matt Johnson will share a sneak peek at Silicon Labs' next-generation platform in the conference's opening keynote. The next-gen platform will build on the success of Silicon Labs' Series 2 integrated hardware and software platform, purpose-built for the IoT.

"We are incredibly excited about Silicon Labs Works With 2023. It's become a key event in our industry, and this year will be no exception," said Matt Johnson, Silicon Labs CEO. "I'm excited to give an early look at our next-generation platform, so our developer community can gear up to take advantage of its advances. It is an impressive leap forward from our already industry-leading Series 2 platform."

Silicon Labs Works With 2023 tracks will cover Bluetooth, LPWAN, Matter, and Wi-Fi, plus top trends in IoT security, AI/ML, and burgeoning market segments like Connected Health and Smart Cities. Silicon Labs instructors will be joined by third-party subject matter experts from industry-leading ecosystems, partners, customers, and alliances. Each session will feature live Q&A.

Each day will open and close with exciting keynotes:

CEO KEYNOTE: A Golden Age of IoT Development – Silicon Labs CEO Matt Johnson will share what Silicon Labs is doing to equip developers to accelerate their designs to market, including a sneak peek at Silicon Labs' next-generation platform and improvements to the developer experience. Matt will be joined by ecosystem leaders, industry partners, and IoT innovators showcasing the cutting-edge in IoT development.

– Silicon Labs CEO will share what Silicon Labs is doing to equip developers to accelerate their designs to market, including a sneak peek at Silicon Labs' next-generation platform and improvements to the developer experience. Matt will be joined by ecosystem leaders, industry partners, and IoT innovators showcasing the cutting-edge in IoT development. INDUSTRY PANEL: Matter is Here. Now What? – Our panel of wireless developers, device manufacturers, and industry experts will dive deep into what we've learned in this first year of Matter's release. We'll pull no punches in this candid conversation exploring the realities of Matter development and certification. Developer to developer, we'll share the ups, the downs, and the best practices in bringing Matter devices to market.

– Our panel of wireless developers, device manufacturers, and industry experts will dive deep into what we've learned in this first year of Matter's release. We'll pull no punches in this candid conversation exploring the realities of Matter development and certification. Developer to developer, we'll share the ups, the downs, and the best practices in bringing Matter devices to market. CTO KEYNOTE: Charting the Connected Future – Daniel Cooley , Silicon Labs CTO, will discuss what's needed to achieve the full potential of cloud-connected embedded computing – and the challenges that lie ahead. Daniel will be joined by guests who are experts in building the trust, teams, and governance needed for the IoT to flourish.

– , Silicon Labs CTO, will discuss what's needed to achieve the full potential of cloud-connected embedded computing – and the challenges that lie ahead. Daniel will be joined by guests who are experts in building the trust, teams, and governance needed for the IoT to flourish. SHOWCASE: IoT for Good – Silicon Labs Senior Vice President Manish Kothari will showcase real-world examples of the IoT being harnessed for the greater good, whether caring for the planet, caring for our health, or other novel uses we would never have imagined ten years ago. Join us for this crowd-favorite keynote.

Learn more and register to attend for free on the Silicon Labs Works With Registration Page.

