LAS VEGAS and TULSA, Okla., May 31, 2023

Muscogee Creek Mobile App Go-Live Represents Everi's First Launch in Oklahoma

LAS VEGAS and TULSA, Okla., May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EVRI) and its subsidiaries ("Everi" or "the Company"), a premier provider of land-based and digital casino gaming content and products, financial technology, and player loyalty solutions, today announced the launch of the Muscogee Creek Mobile App at all nine Muscogee (Creek) Nation Casinos in Oklahoma.

Designed for optimized player engagement, the Everi Mobile App ("Everi Mobile") gives casino guests the power of self service and features the operator's branding. Core functions of Everi Mobile include tie-ins to Everi's CashClub Wallet® for cashless gaming, extensions of the operator's loyalty program, property content management tools, and marketing opportunities.

Phase one of the Muscogee Creek Mobile App rollout includes three main modules, offering opportunities for additional player engagement, mobile marketing, and pushing property content. To further engage Muscogee (Creek) Nation players, the Muscogee Creek Mobile App technology extends loyalty services to players' mobile devices, including for offers, drawings, promos, and event calendars. The Muscogee Creek Mobile App also helps players find restaurants on the property to make reservations, directs players to other F&B outlets, highlights property entertainment experiences, and displays other hotel amenities.

"With self-service journeys increasingly dominating the player experience, Everi's Mobile App is a key part of helping Muscogee (Creek) Nation Casinos transform their digital infrastructure to provide their guests with heightened awareness of the casino resort offerings and added convenience," said, Darren Simmons, Everi's Executive Vice President and FinTech Business Leader. "For the first time, Oklahoma players can utilize this platform to enhance their on-property experience and engage more deeply with what Muscogee (Creek) Nation has to offer."

Everi Mobile's technology includes the Company's best-in-class marketing platform, which operators can use to better engage with their guests. The phased-in adoption of the mobile app will allow Muscogee (Creek) Nation to deploy additional features to their guests later in 2023, such as enhanced mobile marketing campaigns.

"We are excited to launch our mobile app and looking forward to rolling out new features in the coming months," said Andy Langston, Chief Operating Officer, Muscogee (Creek) Nation Casinos. "With Everi's mobile platform, our guests have the ability to extend their casino experience along with the benefits of engaging with our loyalty program from their mobile devices."

