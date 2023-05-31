Alithya launches new brand platform and website

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

MONTREAL, May 31, 2023

Company highlights the collective intelligence and expertise behind its delivery of practical IT solutions for complex business challenges

MONTREAL, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Alithya Group inc. (TSX: ALYA) (NASDAQ: ALYA) ("Alithya") has unveiled its new brand platform and website, positioning the Company's vast competencies front and center and emphasizing the collective intelligence behind its extensive service offering. Developed by Alithya experts, the new website provides an improved, more user-friendly experience that illustrates how Alithya helps clients to navigate the evolving world of digital technologies and to enhance their business process performance.

For more information on Alithya, and to view the new website, please visit www.alithya.com.

Quote from Paul Raymond, President and CEO at Alithya:

"Sustained growth over the years has cultivated numerous areas of expertise within our company, and the collaborative nature of our people has given rise to a collective intelligence within our ranks that is both coveted and highly respected in our industry. We believe our updated brand captures the true essence of who we are and what we can do, and that our collective voice will resonate with our clients and stakeholders. We are undaunted in our vision to be the trusted advisor to our clients and to provide practical IT solutions that are tailored to their precise needs, while adhering to the same core values that have earned us this envied position over the years."

About Alithya's new brand platform

Empowered by the passion and enthusiasm of a talented global workforce, Alithya is positioned on the crest of the digital wave as a trusted advisor in strategy and digital technology services. Transforming the world one digital step at a time, Alithya leverages collective intelligence and expertise to develop practical IT solutions tailored to complex business challenges. As shared stewards of its clients' success, Alithya accompanies them through the full cycle of their digital evolutions, paving new roads to the future of their businesses.

Living up to its name, meaning truth, Alithya embraces a business model that avoids industry buzzwords and technical jargon to deliver straight talk provided by collaborative teams focused on five main pillars: business strategy, business applications implementation, application services, data and analytics, and digital skilling and change enablement.

With gender parity certifications obtained in Canada and the United States, and in pursuit of indigenous relations and carbon neutral certifications, Alithya strives to balance its desire to do the right thing with its commitment to doing things right.

favicon.png?sn=MO15247&sd=2023-05-31 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alithya-launches-new-brand-platform-and-website-301838474.html

SOURCE Alithya

rt.gif?NewsItemId=MO15247&Transmission_Id=202305310730PR_NEWS_USPR_____MO15247&DateId=20230531
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.