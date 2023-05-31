PR Newswire

Company highlights the collective intelligence and expertise behind its delivery of practical IT solutions for complex business challenges

MONTREAL, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Alithya Group inc. (TSX: ALYA) (NASDAQ: ALYA) ("Alithya") has unveiled its new brand platform and website, positioning the Company's vast competencies front and center and emphasizing the collective intelligence behind its extensive service offering. Developed by Alithya experts, the new website provides an improved, more user-friendly experience that illustrates how Alithya helps clients to navigate the evolving world of digital technologies and to enhance their business process performance.

For more information on Alithya, and to view the new website, please visit www.alithya.com.

Quote from Paul Raymond , President and CEO at Alithya:

"Sustained growth over the years has cultivated numerous areas of expertise within our company, and the collaborative nature of our people has given rise to a collective intelligence within our ranks that is both coveted and highly respected in our industry. We believe our updated brand captures the true essence of who we are and what we can do, and that our collective voice will resonate with our clients and stakeholders. We are undaunted in our vision to be the trusted advisor to our clients and to provide practical IT solutions that are tailored to their precise needs, while adhering to the same core values that have earned us this envied position over the years."

About Alithya's new brand platform

Empowered by the passion and enthusiasm of a talented global workforce, Alithya is positioned on the crest of the digital wave as a trusted advisor in strategy and digital technology services. Transforming the world one digital step at a time, Alithya leverages collective intelligence and expertise to develop practical IT solutions tailored to complex business challenges. As shared stewards of its clients' success, Alithya accompanies them through the full cycle of their digital evolutions, paving new roads to the future of their businesses.

Living up to its name, meaning truth, Alithya embraces a business model that avoids industry buzzwords and technical jargon to deliver straight talk provided by collaborative teams focused on five main pillars: business strategy, business applications implementation, application services, data and analytics, and digital skilling and change enablement.

With gender parity certifications obtained in Canada and the United States, and in pursuit of indigenous relations and carbon neutral certifications, Alithya strives to balance its desire to do the right thing with its commitment to doing things right.

