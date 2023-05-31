PR Newswire

MARINA DEL REY, Calif., May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE American: ARMP) ("Armata" or the "Company"), a biotechnology company focused on pathogen-specific bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant and difficult-to-treat bacterial infections, today announced an oral presentation on the company's recently completed Phase 1b/2a SWARM-P.a. clinical trial at the 6th World Conference on Targeting Phage Therapy, which is being held June 1-2, 2023, in Paris.

The SWARM-P.a. trial was a multi-center, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, single- and multiple-ascending dose study that evaluated the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics (PK) and pharmacodynamics (PD) of Armata's lead clinical bacteriophage candidate, AP-PA02, in patients with cystic fibrosis and chronic pulmonary Pseudomonas aeruginosa infection. Armata announced positive topline data from the trial in March 2023.

Details of the presentation are as follows:

Title: Safety, Pharmacokinetics, and Antibacterial Activity of AP-PA02 Multi-phage Cocktail in Patients with Cystic Fibrosis and Chronic Pulmonary Pseudomonas aeruginosa Infection (SWARM-P.a. Clinical Trial) Presenter: Mina Pastagia, MD, MS, Chief Medical Officer, Armata Pharmaceuticals Session: Session 5 - Phage Therapy: Towards Amplification and Innovation Date: June 2, 2023 Time: 10:50 a.m. CEST (4:50 a.m. EDT)

For more information: https://phagetherapy-site.com/

About Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Armata is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of pathogen-specific bacteriophage therapeutics for the treatment of antibiotic-resistant and difficult-to-treat bacterial infections using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. Armata is developing and advancing a broad pipeline of natural and synthetic phage candidates, including clinical candidates for Pseudomonas aeruginosa, Staphylococcus aureus, and other pathogens. Armata is committed to advancing phage with drug development expertise that spans bench to clinic including in-house phage specific GMP manufacturing.

Media Contacts:

At Armata:

Pierre Kyme

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

[email protected]

310-665-2928 x234

Investor Relations:

Joyce Allaire

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

[email protected]

212-915-2569

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/armata-pharmaceuticals-announces-oral-presentation-detailing-results-from-the-phase-1b2a-swarm-pa-clinical-trial-at-the-6th-world-conference-on-targeting-phage-therapy-301838170.html

SOURCE Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc.