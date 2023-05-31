Armata Pharmaceuticals Announces Oral Presentation Detailing Results from the Phase 1b/2a SWARM-P.a. Clinical Trial at the 6th World Conference on Targeting Phage Therapy

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

MARINA DEL REY, Calif., May 31, 2023

MARINA DEL REY, Calif., May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE American: ARMP) ("Armata" or the "Company"), a biotechnology company focused on pathogen-specific bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant and difficult-to-treat bacterial infections, today announced an oral presentation on the company's recently completed Phase 1b/2a SWARM-P.a. clinical trial at the 6th World Conference on Targeting Phage Therapy, which is being held June 1-2, 2023, in Paris.

Armata_Logo.jpg

The SWARM-P.a. trial was a multi-center, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, single- and multiple-ascending dose study that evaluated the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics (PK) and pharmacodynamics (PD) of Armata's lead clinical bacteriophage candidate, AP-PA02, in patients with cystic fibrosis and chronic pulmonary Pseudomonas aeruginosa infection. Armata announced positive topline data from the trial in March 2023.

Details of the presentation are as follows:

Title:

Safety, Pharmacokinetics, and Antibacterial Activity of AP-PA02 Multi-phage Cocktail in Patients with Cystic Fibrosis and Chronic Pulmonary Pseudomonas aeruginosa Infection (SWARM-P.a. Clinical Trial)

Presenter:

Mina Pastagia, MD, MS, Chief Medical Officer, Armata Pharmaceuticals

Session:

Session 5 - Phage Therapy: Towards Amplification and Innovation

Date:

June 2, 2023

Time:

10:50 a.m. CEST (4:50 a.m. EDT)

For more information: https://phagetherapy-site.com/

About Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Armata is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of pathogen-specific bacteriophage therapeutics for the treatment of antibiotic-resistant and difficult-to-treat bacterial infections using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. Armata is developing and advancing a broad pipeline of natural and synthetic phage candidates, including clinical candidates for Pseudomonas aeruginosa, Staphylococcus aureus, and other pathogens. Armata is committed to advancing phage with drug development expertise that spans bench to clinic including in-house phage specific GMP manufacturing.

Media Contacts:

At Armata:
Pierre Kyme
Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
[email protected]
310-665-2928 x234

Investor Relations:

Joyce Allaire
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
[email protected]
212-915-2569

favicon.png?sn=LA15192&sd=2023-05-31 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/armata-pharmaceuticals-announces-oral-presentation-detailing-results-from-the-phase-1b2a-swarm-pa-clinical-trial-at-the-6th-world-conference-on-targeting-phage-therapy-301838170.html

SOURCE Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA15192&Transmission_Id=202305310800PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA15192&DateId=20230531
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.