LONDON, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarivate Plc (NYSE: CLVT) (the "Company" or "Clarivate"), a global leader in connecting people and organizations to intelligence they can trust to transform their world, announced today that the Company will present at the following investor conferences in June 2023.

  • Jonathan Gear, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the William Blair Growth Stock Conference on Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at 3:20 pm Central Time (4:20 pm Eastern Time). The live webcast can be accessed at https://wsw.com/webcast/blair79/clvt/1954890 and will be available for replay.
  • Jonathan Collins, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Stifel 2023 Cross Sector Insight Conference on Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 8:00 am Eastern Time. The live webcast can be accessed at https://wsw.com/webcast/stifel80/clvt/2107575 and will be available for replay.

About Clarivate
Clarivate™ is a leading global information services provider. We connect people and organizations to intelligence they can trust to transform their perspective, their work and our world. Our subscription and technology-based solutions are coupled with deep domain expertise and cover the areas of Academia & Government, Intellectual Property and Life Sciences & Healthcare. For more information, please visit clarivate.com.

