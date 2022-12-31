PR Newswire

Premium multisport GPS smartwatches with solar charging add an LED flashlight to all models plus innovative performance features and mapping upgrades to help athletes and adventurers train for life

OLATHE, Kan., May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Garmin (NYSE: GRMN) today announced the fēnix® 7 Pro Series, premium multisport GPS smartwatches with solar charging designed to help athletes and adventurers perform at their best. With pro-grade performance insights, additional mapping capabilities and around-the-clock health and wellness tracking, fēnix 7 Pro Series is built to conquer all day, every day. Plus, with a built-in LED flashlight and solar charging lens on every model that offers up to 37 days of battery life in smartwatch mode and up to 139 days in expedition mode1, it's easy to enjoy more time outdoors day or night.

"For more than a decade, many have relied on Garmin's premium fēnix line for all their adventures, and we are thrilled to bring training and mapping advancements to the new fēnix 7 Pro Series. Whether hitting dusty trails or scaling snowy summits, the fēnix 7 Pro Series is the ultimate companion—no matter where the path leads." –Dan Bartel, Garmin Vice President of Global Consumer Sales

What's new to fēnix 7 Pro Series

Built-in LED flashlight: Available on all size options, variable intensities, a red safety light and strobe mode help provide greater awareness while training in the dark.

Available on all size options, variable intensities, a red safety light and strobe mode help provide greater awareness while training in the dark. Next-generation MIP display: Redesigned pixels, backlight and solar panel improve indoor readability, providing increased brightness, power efficiency and adaptability to different lighting conditions — all without sacrificing the exceptional sunlight performance of the MIP display.

Redesigned pixels, backlight and solar panel improve indoor readability, providing increased brightness, power efficiency and adaptability to different lighting conditions all without sacrificing the exceptional sunlight performance of the MIP display. Heart rate sensor: Enhanced optical sensors and sport-specific algorithms offer improved performance tracking for a wider variety of activities, making it easier to gain a better understanding into how the body is responding to exercise.

Enhanced optical sensors and sport-specific algorithms offer improved performance tracking for a wider variety of activities, making it easier to gain a better understanding into how the body is responding to exercise. Endurance score: Measure how easy it is to sustain prolonged efforts while also taking into account training data like VO2 max, short and long-term training loads and more from all other athletic pursuits.

Measure how easy it is to sustain prolonged efforts while also taking into account training data like VO2 max, short and long-term training loads and more from all other athletic pursuits. Hill score: Gauge how easy it is to run uphill by measuring running strength on steep climbs and running endurance on long ascents while also evaluating progress over time based on VO2 max and training history.

Gauge how easy it is to run uphill by measuring running strength on steep climbs and running endurance on long ascents while also evaluating progress over time based on VO2 max and training history. Up Ahead: View certain running POI (point of interest) checkpoints, like aid stations, right on a map to get a better understanding of what's ahead.

View certain running POI (point of interest) checkpoints, like aid stations, right on a map to get a better understanding of what's ahead. Weather map overlays: More easily view upcoming weather conditions.

More easily view upcoming weather conditions. Relief shading: Quickly read topographic maps for glanceable awareness.

Quickly read topographic maps for glanceable awareness. Additional preloaded activities: Whitewater rafting, motocross, overlanding and dozens of other new activities help users stay active.

Ultimate performance

Meet any challenge with dozens of built-in sports apps – from hiking and mountain biking to strength training and beyond – plus an enhanced suite of advanced training tools. Every morning, athletes can receive a training readiness score to determine if it's a good day to go hard or take it easy, while advanced training metrics like hill score, endurance score, VO2 max, training status and more will help gauge overall performance. While out for a run or bike ride, PacePro™ provides GPS-based pace guidance for selected courses or distances, while ClimbPro displays real-time information on current and upcoming climbs. Meanwhile, the grade-adjusted pace feature provides an equivalent running pace at the same effort on flat ground or while ascending. Plus, to avoid burnout, stamina insights and wrist-based running power track exertion levels and power output in real-time.

To better prepare for race day, the race widget provides training tips, personalized daily suggested workouts and completion time predictions for an upcoming event based on course details, weather and performance. Athletes can also view personalized daily suggested workouts that adapt after every run or ride to match performance and recovery while also accounting for upcoming races that are added to the Garmin Connect™ calendar.

Trusted navigation

Packed with premium mapping features, fēnix 7 Pro Series is ready for every adventure—no matter how off-the-beaten-path it is.

SatIQ ™ technology and multi-band signal reception combined with multi-GNSS provide superior positioning accuracy in challenging environments, all while optimizing battery life.

technology and multi-band signal reception combined with multi-GNSS provide superior positioning accuracy in challenging environments, all while optimizing battery life. Preloaded TopoActive maps provide multi-continent mapping from around the world 2 .

. Outdoor Maps+ 3 lets explorers receive premium mapping content, like satellite imagery, public land maps, enhanced TOPO maps and more right on the watch.

lets explorers receive premium mapping content, like satellite imagery, public land maps, enhanced TOPO maps and more right on the watch. SkiView ™ Maps allow skiers to view run names and difficulty ratings for more than 2,000 preloaded ski resorts worldwide while CourseView Maps let golfers access preloaded full-color maps for more than 43,000 golf courses around the world.

Maps allow skiers to view run names and difficulty ratings for more than 2,000 preloaded ski resorts worldwide while CourseView Maps let golfers access preloaded full-color maps for more than 43,000 golf courses around the world. Before heading out, create or find existing courses in Garmin Connect and seamlessly sync them to the watch.

While out exploring, create round-trip routes from the wrist using Trendline™ popularity routing to find the best local paths.

All-day wear

Touting weeks of battery life – and solar charging to provide an extra power boost from the sun – there's no need to take fēnix 7 Pro Series off every night to charge. As a result, users can receive around-the-clock health and wellness insights, including wrist-based Pulse Ox4, Body Battery™ energy monitoring to find the best times for activity and rest, advanced sleep monitoring and sleep score to gain a better understanding of how the body is recovering and more. Upon waking up, users can receive a morning report that provides a customized look at last night's sleep, their training outlook, Heart Rate Variability (HRV Status) and more. For those embarking on a long-distance trip, the Jet Lag Adviser feature allows them to enter their trip details in the Garmin Connect calendar and receive guidance on light exposure, sleep schedule and exercise to help minimize the effects of jet lag.

Even while on the go, fēnix 7 Pro Series can help users stay connected. When paired to a compatible smartphone, all smart notifications can be viewed right from the watch while safety and tracking features like incident detection, assistance and LiveTrack5 let athletes workout with greater peace of mind. Users can also breeze through checkout lines with Garmin Pay™ contactless payments6 and download songs from Spotify®, Deezer or Amazon Music (premium subscription required) for phone-free listening.

Rugged yet fashionable, each model in the fēnix 7 Pro Series features a solar-charged display, responsive touchscreen, traditional buttons and fiber-reinforced polymer case with a steel bezel and rear cover. What's more, the smartwatches are tested to U.S. military standards for thermal, shock and water resistance. Available models include: fēnix 7S Pro – 42mm, fēnix 7 Pro – 47mm and fēnix 7X Pro – 51mm, with options for standard and Sapphire Editions. Suggested retail prices start at $799.99. To learn more, visit www.garmin.com.

