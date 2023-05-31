W. P. Carey Releases 2022 ESG Report

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, May 31, 2023

NEW YORK, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- W. P. Carey (W. P. Carey, NYSE: WPC), a leading net lease REIT specializing in corporate sale-leasebacks, build-to-suits and the acquisition of single-tenant net lease properties, today announced the release of its 2022 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report. Prepared in reference to disclosure standards established by the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) and the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), the report summarizes W. P. Carey's progress and achievements across a range of ESG initiatives including sustainability, diversity and inclusion and corporate governance. It can be viewed and downloaded from W. P. Carey's website at www.wpcarey.com/esg.

ESG_PR_2023.jpg

Notable ESG achievements include:

  • Obtained independent, third-party verification for Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions at the limited assurance level from HXE Partners, ensuring W. P. Carey's data is accurate and complete based on current best practices.

  • Recognized as a Green Lease Leader for the second consecutive year, among the first net lease REITs to receive the recognition at the Gold level. In 2022, W. P. Carey included green lease provisions in 27 leases totaling 16.8 million square feet and approximately $98 million of annualized base rent.

  • Fully allocated proceeds from inaugural $350 million green bond to new and existing eligible green projects. The green bond was the first U.S. dollar green bond issued by a net lease REIT.

  • Launched CareySolar, W. P. Carey's turnkey solar solution providing eligible tenants the opportunity to take advantage of rooftop and carport solar installations at their leased properties.

  • Achieved U.S. certification as a Great Place to Work® in 2022, based on survey results from U.S. employees.

  • Included in the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index for the third consecutive year, recognizing W. P. Carey's ongoing commitment to diversity and inclusion in the workplace.

  • Maintained an Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) QualityScore Governance Rating of "1", the highest possible rating.

Jason Fox, Chief Executive Officer, W. P. Carey said: "We're proud of the progress we've made on our ESG initiatives this past year. We recognize that ESG is vital to the long-term success of our business and continue to identify new goals and projects to scale our impact. As always, we are guided by our founder Wm. Polk Carey's commitment to Doing Good While Doing Well and remain committed to continually improving our business and positively impacting the communities in which we live and work."

W. P. Carey Inc.
Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $25 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,446 net lease properties covering approximately 176 million square feet and a portfolio of 84 self-storage operating properties, as of March 31, 2023. With offices in New York, London, Amsterdam and Dallas, the company remains focused on investing primarily in single-tenant, industrial, warehouse and retail properties located in the U.S. and Northern and Western Europe, under long-term net leases with built-in rent escalations.

www.wpcarey.com

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of U.S. Federal securities laws. The comments of Mr. Fox are examples of forward-looking statements. A number of factors could cause W. P. Carey's actual results, performance or achievement to differ materially from those anticipated. Among those risks, trends and uncertainties are the general economic climate, including the supply of and demand for commercial properties; interest rate levels; and other risks associated with the acquisition and ownership of properties, including risks that the tenants will not pay rent, or that costs may be greater than anticipated. For further information on factors that could impact W. P. Carey, please reference its filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Institutional Investors:
Peter Sands
1 (212) 492-1110
[email protected]

Individual Investors:
W. P. Carey Inc.
1 (212) 492-8920
[email protected]

Press Contact:
Anna McGrath
1 (212) 492-1166
[email protected]

w__p__carey_inc__logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=NY14550&sd=2023-05-31 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/w-p-carey-releases-2022-esg-report-301837789.html

SOURCE W. P. Carey Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY14550&Transmission_Id=202305310730PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY14550&DateId=20230531
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.