Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ESTA), a global medical technology company dedicated to improving women’s health and wellness, principally in breast aesthetics and reconstruction, today announced its participation in two upcoming investor conferences.

Juan José Chacón-Quirós, Chief Executive Officer and Founder, and Raj Denhoy, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the 2023 Jefferies Healthcare Conference held June 7-9, 2023. Mr. Chacón-Quirós and Mr. Denhoy are scheduled to speak in person to conference attendees on Wednesday, June 7 at 9:00 AM ET.

Mr. Chacón-Quirós and Mr. Denhoy will also participate in the Goldman Sachs 44th Annual Global Healthcare Conference held June 12-15, 2023, and are scheduled to speak in person to conference attendees on Tuesday, June 13 at 11:40 AM PT.

Live webcasts of the presentations will be available to all interested parties on the Establishment Labs investor relations website at https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.establishmentlabs.com%2F. Archived versions of the webcasts will be available on the same website following completion of the events.

About Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. is a global medical technology company dedicated to improving women’s health and wellness through the power of science, engineering, and technology. The Company offers a portfolio of Femtech solutions for breast health, breast aesthetics and breast reconstruction. The over three million Motiva® devices Establishment Labs has delivered to plastic and reconstructive surgeons since 2010 have created a new standard for safety and patient satisfaction in the over 85 countries in which they are available. The Motiva Flora® tissue expander is the only regulatory-approved expander in the world with an integrated port that is MRI conditional and is used to improve outcomes in breast reconstruction following breast cancer. Mia Femtech™, Establishment Lab’s unique minimally invasive experience for breast harmony, is the Company’s most recent breakthrough innovation. These solutions are supported by over 200 patent applications in 25 separate patent families worldwide and over 50 scientific studies and publications in peer reviewed journals. Establishment Labs manufactures at two facilities in Costa Rica compliant with all applicable regulatory standards under ISO13485:2016 and FDA 21 CFR 820 under the MDSAP program. In 2018, the Company received an investigational device exemption (IDE) from the FDA for Motiva Implants® and began a clinical trial to support regulatory approval in the United States. Please visit our website for additional information at www.establishmentlabs.com.

Establishment Labs' implants and tools are currently not approved for commercial distribution in the United States. The Company’s Motiva implants are undergoing clinical investigation pursuant to U.S. FDA regulations for investigational medical devices.

