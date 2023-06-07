United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE: URI), the world’s largest equipment rental company, will host an Investor Day in New York City today, Wednesday, May 31, 2023, starting at 1:00 p.m. (ET). The event is expected to conclude at approximately 4:15 p.m. (ET).

Matt Flannery, President and CEO, will be joined by other members of the executive management team to provide an in-depth review of United Rentals’ strategy, key initiatives, and financial performance. The event will include formal presentations followed by a Q&A panel session with senior leadership.

"We are pleased to provide the investment community with an update on our strategy, which we believe has positioned us to capitalize on the key demand tailwinds impacting our industry," said Matt Flannery, President and CEO. "Our unmatched size and scale, combined with our continued focus on the customer experience, leave us poised to drive continued industry leadership and ongoing value creation for shareholders."

The live audio webcast of the conference, as well as the presentation materials, will be available to the public today in the Investor Relations section of United Rentals’ website at https%3A%2F%2Finvestor-relations.unitedrentals.com%2F. The webcast replay will be available on the Investor Relations webpage within 24 hours following the event and will be archived for 12 months.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc. is the largest equipment rental company in the world. The company has an integrated network of 1,465 rental locations in North America, 14 in Europe, 27 in Australia and 19 in New Zealand. In North America, the company operates in 49 states and every Canadian province. The company’s approximately 25,000 employees serve construction and industrial customers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and others. The company offers approximately 4,700 classes of equipment for rent with a total original cost of $19.99 billion. United Rentals is a member of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, the Barron’s 400 Index and the Russell 3000 Index® and is headquartered in Stamford, Conn. Additional information about United Rentals is available at unitedrentals.com.

