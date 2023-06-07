monday.com Announces Appointment of Chief People and Legal Officer

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: MNDY) (“monday.com”), a work operating system (Work OS) where organizations of any size can create the tools and processes they need to manage every aspect of their work, today announced the appointment of Shiran Nawi as Chief People and Legal Officer, effective May 15, 2023.

Over the course of her five-year tenure at monday.com, Nawi served as the company’s General Counsel and an influential part of the senior management team. Alongside building, scaling, and leading the legal department of 20 people, Nawi helped architect monday.com’s forward-looking strategy and some of the company’s biggest, cross-company initiatives, such as its IPO, corporate philanthropy arm Digital Lift, and OKR efforts.

As Chief People and Legal Officer, Nawi will now oversee all aspects of HR and legal affairs, including talent acquisition and development, employee experience, and fostering an inclusive work environment for all monday.com employees, as well as the company's global corporate legal strategy and compliance. She will report to co-CEOs Roy Mann and Eran Zinman.

“Shiran’s track record of strategic leadership, deep understanding of our unique culture, and a genuine passion for people made her the ideal candidate to lead our People function,” says Mann. “She also has been instrumental in developing our best-in-class Legal team and we look forward to seeing her continued impact in her elevated role as Chief People and Legal Officer.”

"Ever since I started at monday.com, people and culture were always at the core of what I did. Last year, I took it upon myself to focus on cross-team collaboration to bring the company to scale, and am grateful to have the opportunity to expand my role to be a true connector as Chief People and Legal Officer. I'm confident that with this great team, we'll be able to continue to foster an environment of innovation, learning, and growth."

In starting her new role, Nawi will focus on operational excellence, beginning the headcount planning for 2024, and maintaining monday.com’s unique company culture. Earlier this month, monday.com reported record quarterly revenue and free cash flow, demonstrating the company’s continued investment in its growth and profitability at scale. In addition to its business momentum, monday.com was also recognized as one of LinkedIn's Top+Companies+in+Israel, as well as named one of Australia’s Best+Workplaces+in+Technology%26trade%3B and UK%26rsquo%3Bs+Best+Workplaces+for+Wellbeing%26trade%3B by Great Place To Work®.

About monday.com

The monday.com Work OS is a low code- no code platform that democratizes the power of software so organizations can easily build work management tools and software applications to fit their every need. The platform intuitively connects people to processes and systems, empowering teams to excel in every aspect of their work while creating an environment of transparency in business. monday.com has offices in Tel Aviv, New York, Miami, Chicago, Denver, London, Warsaw, Sydney, Melbourne, São Paulo, and Tokyo. The platform is fully customizable to suit any business vertical and is currently used by over 186,000 customers across 200 industries in over 200 countries and territories.

