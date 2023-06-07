LSB Industries to Participate in Stifel Cross Sector Insight Conference on Wednesday, June 7th

LSB Industries, Inc. (“LSB”), (NYSE: LXU), today announced that its Executive Vice President & CFO, Cheryl Maguire will participate in a fireside chat during the Stifel Cross Sector Insight Conference in Boston on Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 11:30 am ET.

Ms. Maguire will be available for one-on-one meetings all day. To schedule a meeting please contact your Stifel sales representative or Fred Buonocore, LSB’s Vice President of Investor Relations at [email protected].

A live webcast of the presentation will be available in the Investors section of the Company's website, at www.lsbindustries.com and a replay will be available after the event.

About LSB Industries, Inc.

LSB Industries, Inc., headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, is committed to playing a leadership role in the energy transition through the production of low and no carbon products that build, feed and power the world. The LSB team is dedicated to building a culture of excellence in customer experiences as we currently deliver essential products across the agricultural, industrial, and mining end markets and, in the future, the energy markets. The company manufactures ammonia and ammonia-related products at facilities in Cherokee, Alabama, El Dorado, Arkansas and Pryor, Oklahoma and operates a facility for a global chemical company in Baytown, Texas. Additional information about LSB can be found on our website at www.lsbindustries.com.

