Astria+Therapeutics%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS), a biopharmaceutical company developing STAR-0215 for hereditary angioedema and focused on life-changing therapies for rare and niche allergic and immunological diseases, today announced that Jill C. Milne, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the upcoming Jefferies Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, June 7th at 2:00pm ET in New York, NY.

A webcast of the presentation can be accessed at the following link: https%3A%2F%2Fwsw.com%2Fwebcast%2Fjeff281%2Fatxs%2F1876160. An archived replay of the presentation will be available in the investors section of www.astriatx.com for 30 days following the event.

About Astria Therapeutics:

Astria Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company, and our mission is to bring life-changing therapies to patients and families affected by rare and niche allergic and immunological diseases. Our lead program, STAR-0215, is a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein in clinical development for the treatment of hereditary angioedema. Learn more about our company on our website, www.astriatx.com, or follow us on Twitter and Instagram @AstriaTx and on Facebook and LinkedIn.

