Evolv Technology (NASDAQ: EVLV), the leader in AI-based weapons detection security screening, has announced a partnership with Ricoh+USA, Inc., one of the largest global service delivery organizations, to expand Evolv’s customer service program. The partnership comes in support of recent company growth as Evolv continues to partner with venues throughout North America to help create safer places for people to live, work, learn, and play.

With an increasing customer base reflecting the demand for Evolv’s advanced screening solution, Evolv remains dedicated to world-class service to meet customer needs. The new support and service partnership will leverage Ricoh%26rsquo%3Bs well-established and comprehensive Service+Advantage program to extend Evolv’s coverage, capacity and capability to provide better, faster service for the more than 600 current customers and future venues secured by Evolv.

Key benefits of the expanded customer service and support program include:

Increased Field Service Resources: The partnership will provide an increased workforce of highly trained field engineers to eventually include nearly 250 Ricoh technicians located throughout the United States. This will provide faster enablement of resources to customers for break-fix and preventative maintenance services.

Expanded Technical Support Desk: Evolv’s 24x7 help desk will now be staffed with trained technical engineers who can provide meaningful first response/Level 1 technical support from the moment of the first phone call. Over time, this team will graduate to also providing Level 2 support.

Expedited Parts: In the coming months, Evolv will expand the number of locations around the country where parts are stored, enabling faster delivery.

“Like Evolv, Ricoh is a customer-centric organization. We fully expect that as the partnership matures, the breadth and depth of our combined expertise will deliver incredible value to our customer base,” said Betsy Fallon, vice president of customer experience at Evolv.

“Ricoh’s service delivery and program management capabilities will enable Evolv to more rapidly scale throughout North America and better tackle the growing concerns and challenges around public safety,” said Jim Kirby, vice president, Service Advantage, Ricoh USA, Inc.

RICOH Service Advantage is a lifecycle management solution for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of electronic technologies. Ricoh designs service maintenance programs – such as this custom customer service and support solution for Evolv – for high-quality automated equipment resulting in increased efficiency, reduced costs, and improved production workflows for partners and their end-users.

Evolv’s weapons detection systems, which screen approximately one million people per day, are currently deployed at over 600 customer venues worldwide, including leading theme parks, sports stadiums, arenas, performing arts centers, industrial workplaces, hospitals, and schools.

For more information about Evolv, visit evolvtechnology.com. More information about Ricoh’s Service Advantage program is available+here.

About Ricoh

Ricoh is a leading provider of integrated digital services and print and imaging solutions designed to support digital transformation of workplaces and optimize business performance. Headquartered in Tokyo, Ricoh’s global operation reaches customers in approximately 200 countries and regions, supported by cultivated knowledge, technologies, and organizational capabilities nurtured over its 85-year history. In the financial year ended March 2023, Ricoh Group had worldwide sales of 2,134 billion yen (approx. 16.0 billion USD).

It is Ricoh’s mission and vision to empower individuals to find Fulfillment through Work by understanding and transforming how people work so we can unleash their potential and creativity to realize a sustainable future.

For further information, please visit www.ricoh.com.

About Evolv Technology

Evolv Technology (NASDAQ: EVLV) is transforming human security to make a safer, faster, and better experience for the world’s most iconic venues and companies as well as schools, hospitals, and public spaces, using industry leading artificial intelligence (AI)-powered weapons detection and analytics. Its mission is to transform security to create a safer world to live, work, learn, and play. Evolv has digitally transformed the gateways in places where people gather by enabling seamless integration combined with powerful analytics and insights. Evolv’s advanced systems have scanned more than 600 million people, second only to the Department of Homeland Security’s Transportation Security Administration (TSA) in the United States. Evolv has been awarded the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) SAFETY Act Designation as a Qualified Anti-Terrorism Technology (QATT) as well as the Security Industry Association (SIA) New Products and Solutions (NPS) Award in the Law Enforcement/Public Safety/Guarding Systems category. Evolv Technology®, Evolv Express®, Evolv Insights®, and Evolv Cortex AI® are registered trademarks of Evolv Technologies, Inc. in the United States and other jurisdictions. For more information, visit https%3A%2F%2Fevolvtechnology.com.

Forward-looking Statements

