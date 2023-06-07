Twist+Bioscience+Corporation (NASDAQ: TWST), a company enabling customers to succeed through its offering of high-quality synthetic DNA using its silicon platform, and CeGaT+GmbH, a global provider of sequencing services for research, clinical studies, and human genetic diagnostics, today announced the launch of the Twist+Alliance+CeGaT+RNA+Fusion+Panel, which is designed to detect RNA fusions and conduct transcript variant analysis for oncology research. RNA fusions are the result of parts from two different genes fusing together. This can happen during chromosomal arrangements, which frequently occur in cancers.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230531005318/en/

“RNA fusions often go undetected by PCR sequencing methods if one of the gene parts is unknown and by whole transcriptome analysis, especially when the sample input is degraded,” said Dirk Biskup, Ph.D., managing director and co-founder of CeGaT. “We combined Twist's RNA Library Prep and target enrichment capabilities with our expert knowledge in tumor diagnostics and panel design. This is how together we created the Twist Alliance CeGaT RNA Fusion Panel enriching for over one hundred and fifty fusion genes. This panel is designed to deliver high-quality results, even from low-input samples.”

RNA fusions are known drivers of disease evolution and progression, making them key biomarkers for oncology studies. Detection of fusion events can be used by researchers to identify molecular subtypes of cancers, which could inform studies concerning precision treatment options. They can also be used by researchers to monitor for minimal residual disease (MRD) following treatment.

“As we expand into the RNA market, the Twist Alliance CeGaT RNA Fusion Panel adds to our growing RNA sequencing toolset, which includes the Twist RNA Exome, RNA Library Prep and rRNA and Globin Depletion Kit. It also adds to our growing portfolio of DNA and RNA products that could be used to support precision medicine research in oncology,” said Emily M. Leproust, Ph.D., CEO and co-founder of Twist Bioscience. “By partnering with CeGaT, we are able to offer researchers an end-to-end library prep workflow with Twist RNA Library Prep and fusion capture and CeGaT’s software analysis.”

About Twist Alliance CeGaT RNA Fusion Panel

The Twist Alliance CeGaT RNA Fusion Panel utilizes Twist RNA Library Prep and fusion capture along with CeGaT’s software analysis to detect fusions in specific tumor types and identify novel fusion events. The panel includes over one hundred and fifty fusion genes.

About Twist Alliance Panels

In partnership with leading research institutions from around the world, Twist has curated a collection of high-quality target enrichment panels for research applications ranging from carrier screening to cancer detection and whole exome sequencing. The Twist Alliance Panels combine the strengths of precise, highly uniform oligonucleotide synthesis with the specialty expertise of leading scientific research partners.

Well-designed, custom target enrichment panels enable increased sequencing depth on target genes while reducing overall sequencing. This allows for more sensitive detection of target sequences and higher confidence variant detection.

About CeGaT

CeGaT is a global provider of genetic analyses for a wide range of medical, research, and pharmaceutical applications.

Founded in 2009 in Tübingen, Germany, the company combines state-of-the-art sequencing technology with medical expertise – with the aim of identifying the genetic causes of diseases and supporting patient care. For researchers and pharmaceutical companies, CeGaT offers a broad portfolio of sequencing services and tumor analyses. CeGaT generates the data basis for clinical studies and medical innovations and drives science forward with its own insights.

The owner-managed company stands for independence, comprehensive personal customer service, and outstanding quality. CeGaT’s laboratory is accredited according to CAP/CLIA, DIN EN ISO 15189, and DIN EN ISO 17025 and thus meets the highest international standards. To obtain first-class results, all processes are carried out in-house under scientific supervision.

About Twist Bioscience Corporation

Twist Bioscience is a leading and rapidly growing synthetic biology and genomics company that has developed a disruptive DNA synthesis platform to industrialize the engineering of biology. The core of the platform is a proprietary technology that pioneers a new method of manufacturing synthetic DNA by “writing” DNA on a silicon chip. Twist is leveraging its unique technology to manufacture a broad range of synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for next-generation sequencing (NGS) preparation, and antibody libraries for drug discovery and development. Twist is also pursuing longer-term opportunities in digital data storage in DNA and biologics drug discovery. Twist makes products for use across many industries including healthcare, industrial chemicals, agriculture and academic research.

Follow us on Twitter | Facebook | LinkedIn | YouTube

Twist Bioscience Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained herein are forward-looking statements reflecting the current beliefs and expectations of management made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the ability of the Twist Alliance CeGaT RNA Fusion Panel to detect RNA fusions and conduct transcript variant analysis for oncology research. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other important factors that may cause Twist Bioscience’s actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the ability to achieve the expected benefits of Twist Bioscience’s workforce reduction, transition of production to the Factory of the Future and reduced investments in DNA data storage; the ability to attract new customers and retain and grow sales from existing customers; the ability of Twist to achieve sufficient revenue to achieve or maintain positive cash flow from operations or profitability in any given period; risks and uncertainties of rapidly changing technologies and extensive competition in synthetic biology that could make the products Twist Bioscience is developing obsolete or non-competitive; uncertainties of the retention of significant customers; the ability of Twist Bioscience to successfully integrate acquired companies and to achieve expected benefits from acquisitions; supply chain and other disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic or otherwise; risks of third party claims alleging infringement of patents and proprietary rights or seeking to invalidate Twist Bioscience’s patents or proprietary rights; and the risk that Twist Bioscience’s proprietary rights may be insufficient to protect its technologies. For a description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to Twist Bioscience’s business in general, see Twist Bioscience’s risk factors set forth in Twist Bioscience’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 8, 2023 and subsequent filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Twist Bioscience specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230531005318/en/