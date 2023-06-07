CERRITOS, Calif., May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Oncology Institute ( TOI), one of the largest value-based community oncology groups in the United States, is featured on four authored abstracts at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting being held at the McCormick Place Convention Center in Chicago, Illinois June 2-6, 2023.



“We’re excited to have such a strong presence at this year’s conference,” said Dr. Yale Podnos, Chief Medical Officer at TOI. “These achievements underscore our commitment to provide our patients with access to care not available at most other practices. We are particularly proud of our ability to care for underserved communities and, of the patients we accrue to trials, approximately 65% are non-white,” he stated. “As one of the largest community-based clinical trial programs in the country, our involvement in leading clinical trials attracts talent to grow our provider network and provides patients with additional treatment options.”

TOI will also have a booth for the conference duration during the onsite connections time for career exploration and networking.

Abstracts With Contributions from TOI:

About The Oncology Institute, Inc.

Founded in 2007, TOI is advancing oncology by delivering highly specialized, value-based cancer care in the community setting. TOI offers cutting-edge, evidence-based cancer care across 6 states to >65,000 individual patients a year including clinical trials, transfusions, and other services traditionally associated with the most advanced care delivery organizations. With 100+ employed clinicians and more than 700 teammates in over 60 clinic locations and growing, TOI is changing oncology for the better. For more information visit www.theoncologyinstitute.com.

