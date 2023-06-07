SmileDirectClub Announces U.S. Launch of Patented SmileMaker Platform

Industry-First AI Technology Allows Customers To View Smile Transformation In Minutes Via Mobile Device

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmileDirectClub, Inc. ( SDC), the next generation oral care company with the first medtech platform for teeth straightening, today announced the U.S. launch of its innovative SmileMaker™ Platform, expanding its patented technology to its largest market.

“The U.S. launch of SmileMaker Platform marks a milestone in SmileDirectClub’s commitment to be on the leading edge of innovation in oral care technology,” said David Katzman, CEO and Chairman, SmileDirectClub. “The patented SmileMaker Platform integrates AI diagnostics and analysis into telehealth and leverages the convenience and accessibility of a mobile device, all through industry-first technology that makes it easier than ever for consumers to begin their Smile Journey and get a smile they love.”

SmileDirectClub piloted SmileMaker Platform with its launch in Australia in late 2022. According to a company-conducted survey, 85% of respondents who downloaded the App during the pilot said they were more likely to move forward with treatment after seeing their potential results via SmileMaker Platform. Learnings from the Australian market resulted in numerous enhancements to the artificial intelligence process, as well as new customer journey features, strengthening the technology and overall user experience. In April 2023, the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office issued Patent Number 11,633,260, recognizing the unique technology for generating 3D models of teeth that powers the SmileMaker Platform.

The SmileMaker Platform is available for free through the SmileDirectClub App and leverages advanced Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology to show consumers their potential smile transformation within minutes. Consumers can download the SmileDirectClub App and capture a mobile 3D scan of their teeth, bite and alignment using their phone’s camera. This patented technology is an industry first, upgrading current 2D remote scanning options and introducing real-time AI to capture a 3D view of the teeth. The App is currently compatible with Apple devices and will soon also be available for Android devices.

“Since piloting this AI technology in Australia months ago, we have seen significant incremental growth in conversion due to the App’s ability to shorten the timeline from the initial customer engagement to purchase decision, all while providing our customers with a great digital experience,” said Katzman. “This technology is just the beginning of what’s to come for the future of oral care and SmileDirectClub intends to continue its focus on AI applications that democratize access to affordable oral care as we build on our growing innovation portfolio.”

Just minutes after taking a mobile 3D scan, customers receive their “Custom Smile Plan” showing their potential new smile, along with an estimated treatment time to achieve results. Following receipt of a Custom Smile Plan, customers are prompted to provide further high-definition scans through a doctor-prescribed at-home impression kit or a scan from a local SmileShop or Partner Network location. This information is then uploaded into SmileDirectClub’s virtual care platform for review by the customer’s state-licensed treating dentist or orthodontist to determine candidacy for clear aligner therapy. Once approved, customers are provided with a final treatment plan, their “Smile Prescription”, to start their official Smile Journey.

SmileMaker Platform is now available in the U.S. and Australia and will expand into other international markets later this year. Consumers in the U.S. and Australia can go to the Apple App Store and begin their Smile Journey today.

About SmileDirectClub
SmileDirectClub, Inc. ( SDC) (“SmileDirectClub”) is an oral care company and creator of the first medtech platform for teeth straightening. Through its cutting-edge telehealth technology and vertically integrated model, SmileDirectClub is revolutionizing the oral care industry. SmileDirectClub’s mission is to democratize access to a smile each and every person loves by making it affordable and convenient for everyone. SmileDirectClub is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, USA. For more information, please visit SmileDirectClub.com.

Contacts:
SmileDirectClub Media Relations: [email protected]
SmileDirectClub Investor Relations: [email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/50fa50e4-bd61-4e10-a061-884ea846d8c9

