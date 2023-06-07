Evercore (NYSE: EVR) will host its annual Global Clean Energy & Transition Technologies Summit at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in New York City on June 15 and 16, 2023.

This year’s Summit will host industry experts from over 50 leading energy transition companies as well as a broad range of investment professionals. Presenting companies represent a cross-section of leaders in mobility, renewable power, distributed energy, energy storage, hydrogen, software, energy efficiency and advanced fuels and materials. For a detailed list of companies, please see+here.

Three keynote speakers are featured:

Jim Coulter, founding partner, executive chairman of TPG and managing partner of the $7.3 billion TPG Rise Climate Fund

David Crane, director of the Office of Clean Energy Demonstrations at the U.S. Department of Energy

Brian Deese, former director of the U.S. National Economic Council, former head of sustainable investing at Blackrock, and former senior advisor to the president of the United States

John Weinberg, Evercore Chairman and CEO, said, “Transforming the global energy market into a more technology-driven, sustainable infrastructure sector will require unprecedented investment and innovation. This year's Summit brings together thought leaders from several subsectors of the energy transition, covering public and private companies, growth investors and policymakers.”

Marc Harris, Evercore ISI director of research, said, “We have established what we believe to be the marquee clean energy-focused investor conference globally, engaging the investors and individuals driving a cleaner, more electrified future. Sustainability-related issues are integral to Evercore ISI’s fundamental research, analysis and advice, and we are very proud of our research team that is on the forefront of the evolving energy landscape. We are looking forward to hosting this year’s Summit with an incredible lineup of public and private companies, plus major keynote addresses and panels.”

James West, senior managing director in Evercore ISI’s Sustainable Technologies & Clean Energy team, added, “The current confluence of clean energy policy, lower costs for renewables and energy storage, a mobility evolution, the potential of hydrogen and mitigation tools such as carbon capture, and new technologies and advanced materials have made the energy transition and the ‘electrification of everything’ a multidecade, investment mega theme.”

In addition to the keynote speakers, other presenters at the Summit include CEOs, CFOs, and senior strategy officers of the following companies:

AES

Aker Carbon Capture

Allego

Amazon Climate Pledge

Aptiv

Arcadia

BayoTech

Blackstone Credit

Bloom Energy

Brenmiller

Catalyze

Charge Enterprises

Chargepoint

Chart Industries

Clean Energy Fuels

Energy Exemplar

Energy Impact Partners

Enphase

EVgo

FLO AddEnergie

Fluence Energy

FreeWire Technologies

Galvanize Climate Solutions

General Motors GoGreen Investments

Hyliion

InductEV

Investissement Québec

LanzaTech

Lithium Americas

Lithium Royalty

Livent

Monolith Materials

Nikola

NOVONIX

Opal Fuels

Persefoni

Piedmont Lithium

Plug Power

Priority Power

Redaptive

Sila

Stem

Sunnova

SunPower

Sunrun

TPG Rise

TPI Composites

This is an invite-only event. Institutional investors may contact their Evercore ISI salesperson for additional details. Companies should contact [email protected].

