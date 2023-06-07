DIRTT Announces Results of Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders; Leadership Changes

Author's Avatar
41 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

CALGARY, Alberta, May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (“DIRTT”) (TSX: DRT, DRTT) announces the results of its annual and special meeting of shareholders held on May 30, 2023.

The detailed results of the vote on the election of directors are as follows:

NomineeVotes ForVotes Withheld
NumberPercentNumberPercent
Douglas Edwards52,510,48792.554,228,5157.45
Aron English48,297,19085.128,442,81114.88
Shaun Noll52,439,11092.424,299,8917.58
Scott Robinson52,521,04492.574,217,9587.43
Scott Ryan52,477,97692.494,261,0267.51
Kenneth Sanders52,387,13792.334,352,8647.67
Benjamin Urban56,272,86199.18467,1390.82

All other matters voted on by shareholders were also approved. Final voting results will be filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and EDGAR (www.sec.gov).

DIRTT also announced the departure of Mark Greffen, DIRTT’s Chief Technology Officer. Mr. Greffen has played an integral role over his 18-year tenure at DIRTT, holding various key positions within software and technology. In 2019, he assumed the position of Senior Vice President, Software Development, and later that year took on the role of Chief Technology Officer. Throughout his tenure, Mr. Greffen has been at the forefront of driving technological innovation at DIRTT, leading the development and integration of software into the company's digital construction approach. His contributions have been instrumental in the development and implementation of DIRTT's ICE® software.

After careful consideration, Mr. Greffen has decided to pursue new opportunities and prioritize spending more time with his family, leading to his departure from DIRTT effective June 8, 2023. Concurrently, James Mulawyshyn, a seasoned DIRTT veteran with 14 years of experience and currently serving as Vice President, Technology, will assume the position of Senior Vice President, Technology.

Benjamin Urban, DIRTT’s Chief Executive Officer, said, “We want to thank Mark for his tremendous contributions to DIRTT over the past several years. He has been a key part of the DIRTT team and a close friend, colleague and mentor to many. We are excited to see what he does next, and to have James lead our technology organization.”

About DIRTT

DIRTT is a leader in industrialized construction. DIRTT’s system of physical products and digital tools empowers organizations, together with construction and design leaders, to build high-performing, adaptable, interior environments. Operating in the workplace, healthcare, education, and public sector markets, DIRTT’s system provides total design freedom, and greater certainty in cost, schedule and outcomes.

Headquartered in Calgary, AB Canada, DIRTT trades on Nasdaq under the symbol “DRTT” and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “DRT”.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT

DIRTT Investor Relations at [email protected]

ti?nf=ODg0OTU5MiM1NjIzMzA4IzIwODE3MzQ=
DIRTT-Environmental-Solutions.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.