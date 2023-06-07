monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: MNDY) (“monday.com”), a work operating system (WorkOS) where organizations of any size can create the tools and processes they need to manage every aspect of their work, today announced that it has launched a new product offering, monday+dev, out of beta. Built on top of the monday.com Work OS, monday dev is the next step in monday.com’s multi-product vision, and it equips product and development teams with the tools to seamlessly manage all development processes and achieve their goals faster in one easy-to-use platform.

“We’re thrilled to offer product and development teams monday dev and its full spectrum of capabilities, where teams - from R&D to design to product management - can plan, build, and manage their entire product lifecycle,” says Ran Toueg, Senior Product Manager, at monday.com. “At monday.com, we know that each team has different needs: with monday dev, we leverage the power of monday WorkOS low-code/no-code platform to empower product development teams with an agile, customizable platform to manage every aspect of their work - from ideation to execution.”

monday dev key features promote transparency, flexibility, and agility, including:

Sprint management: Empower scrum teams to easily manage their sprints from start to finish, tracking progress in one place.

Empower scrum teams to easily manage their sprints from start to finish, tracking progress in one place. Kanban view : Create a continuous visual workflow and gain full transparency into your team's development tasks to maximize efficiency.

: Create a continuous visual workflow and gain full transparency into your team's development tasks to maximize efficiency. Product Lifecycle Management : Streamline an entire development workflow, including roadmap, sprints, backlog, bugs tracking, and retrospective elements, in one place.

: Streamline an entire development workflow, including roadmap, sprints, backlog, bugs tracking, and retrospective elements, in one place. Agile reporting : Customizable real-time reports, including burndown or burnup charts.

: Customizable real-time reports, including burndown or burnup charts. Seamless integrations : Easily integrate with the tools the team is already using, including GitHub, GitLab, BitBucket, Slack, Microsoft Teams, Zendesk, and Gmail.

: Easily integrate with the tools the team is already using, including GitHub, GitLab, BitBucket, Slack, Microsoft Teams, Zendesk, and Gmail. Ready-made templates : Save time with pre-defined baseline templates and a complete package of views, widgets, and dashboards designed to fit workflows in the development life cycle.

: Save time with pre-defined baseline templates and a complete package of views, widgets, and dashboards designed to fit workflows in the development life cycle. Easily collaborate and bridge silos : Share data and updates internally or externally to streamline information flows, ensuring stakeholders, freelancers, and team members collaborate in a single, easy-to-use platform.

: Share data and updates internally or externally to streamline information flows, ensuring stakeholders, freelancers, and team members collaborate in a single, easy-to-use platform. Automate manual work: Automate repetitive tasks and save time with 150+ pre-built, customizable automation to focus on work that matters.

“With our low code-no code platform, we’re continuing to bring to life our Work OS vision by empowering teams to easily build their own workflows and seamlessly collaborate together,” said Daniel Lereya, VP, R&D and Product at monday.com. “As part of our multi product strategy, the launch of monday dev provides development teams, alongside all teams across an organization, with the visibility and opportunity to take part in the product development world, in the monday way, where we ensure our customer experience is at the forefront by prioritizing an intuitive interface and ease of use.”

About monday.com

The monday.com Work OS is a low code- no code platform that democratizes the power of software so organizations can easily build work management tools and software applications to fit their every need. The platform intuitively connects people to processes and systems, empowering teams to excel in every aspect of their work while creating an environment of transparency in business. monday.com has offices in Tel Aviv, New York, Miami, Chicago, Denver, London, Warsaw, Sydney, Melbourne, São Paulo, and Tokyo. The platform is fully customizable to suit any business vertical and is currently used by over 186,000 customers across 200 industries in over 200 countries and territories.

Visit us on our LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, TikTok and Facebook.

For more information about monday.com, please visit our Press+Room.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230531005279/en/