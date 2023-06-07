



VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ELSE NUTRITION HOLDINGS INC. (BABY) (BABYF) (0YL.F) ("Else" or the "Company"), announces that it has expanded its distribution in the Canadian market (including Quebec) with Canada’s largest pharmacy, on the shelf at over 900 locations across 11 provinces and territories. The national rollout in late May 2023 will focus on Else Toddler Formula, the highest-ranked seller within Else Nutrition’s portfolio. This marks a major milestone for Else Nutrition, which launched formally in Canada in August 2022. Canadian consumers will now be able to find Else’s plant-based Toddler Formula, now widely distributed in another one of Canada’s core retailers, this time within the Canadian National Drug Channel.



“We are exceptionally proud to once again grow our presence in Canada with one of the most visited and trusted retailers in the country, and an institution that shares our unwavering vision of a healthy and sustainable future for Canadian families,” said Hamutal Yitzhak, CEO and Co-Founder of Else. “Canada is a proving more and more to be a key market in our exponential growth as we continue to expand our global presence and reach millions of new customers seeking dairy & soy free, plant-based alternatives”.

About Else Nutrition Holdings Inc.

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (TSXV: BABY, OTCQX: BABYF, FSE: 0YL) is a food and nutrition company in the international expansion stage focused on developing innovative, clean, and plant-based food and nutrition products for infants, toddlers, children, and adults. Its revolutionary, plant-based, non-soy formula is a clean-ingredient alternative to dairy-based formulas. Since launching its Plant-Based Complete Nutrition for Toddlers, made of whole foods, almonds, buckwheat, and tapioca, the brand has received thousands of powerful testimonials and reviews from parents, gained national retailer support, and achieved rapid sales growth.

Awards and Recognition:

"2017 Best Health and Diet Solutions" award at Milan's Global Food Innovation Summit

#1 Best Seller on Amazon in the Fall of 2020 in the New Baby & Toddler Formula Category

“Best Dairy Alternative” Award 2021 at World Plant-Based Expo

Nexty Award Finalist at Expo West 2022 in the Plant-Based lifestyle category

During September 2022, Else Super Cereal reached the #1 Best Seller in Baby Cereal across all brands on Amazon



Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation.

