NETSCOUT+SYSTEMS%2C+INC. (NASDAQ: NTCT), a leading provider of performance management, cybersecurity, and DDoS protection solutions, announced today that the Company plans to participate in the following upcoming investor events:

Date: Monday, June 12, 2023 Conference: 5th Annual Mizuho Cybersecurity Summit Location: Virtual Participation: 1x1s Only NETSCOUT Executives: Jean Bua, EVP & CFO Paul Barrett, CTO, Enterprise Tony Piazza, SVP, Corporate Finance

Date: Wednesday, June 14, 2023 Conference: 2023 Cantor Fitzgerald Technology Conference Location: New York, NY Participation: 1x1s Only NETSCOUT Executives: Jean Bua, EVP & CFO Dr. Vikram Saksena, CTO office, Service Provider Tony Piazza, SVP, Corporate Finance

About NETSCOUT

NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC. (NASDAQ: NTCT) protects the connected world from cyberattacks and performance disruptions through advanced network detection and response and pervasive network visibility. Powered by our pioneering deep packet inspection at scale, we serve the world’s largest enterprises, service providers, and public sector organizations. Learn more at www.netscout.com or follow @NETSCOUT on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

