BURLINGAME, Calif., May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( CRVS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that Richard A. Miller, M.D., president and chief executive officer of Corvus, will conduct one-on-one meetings with investors and present a corporate overview at the Jefferies Healthcare Conference, which is being held in New York from June 7-9. The presentation will be on Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 9:30 am ET.

A webcast of the presentation will be available live and for 90 days following the event. The webcast may be accessed via the investor relations section of the Corvus website.

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals
Corvus Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the development of ITK inhibition as a new approach to immunotherapy for a broad range of cancer and immune diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate is CPI-818, an investigational, oral, small molecule drug that selectively inhibits ITK and is in a mid-stage clinical trial for patients with T cell lymphoma. Its other clinical-stage candidates are being developed for a variety of cancer indications. For more information, visit www.corvuspharma.com.

