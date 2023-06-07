ESCONDIDO, Calif., May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One Stop Systems, Inc. ( OSS), a leader in AI Transportable solutions on the edge, has been invited to present at 13th Annual LD Micro Invitational being held in-person on June 6-8, 2023, at the Luxe Sunset Bel-Air Hotel in Los Angeles, California.



OSS CEO, David Raun, is scheduled to present on Tuesday, June 6, at 11:30 a.m. Pacific time (2:30 p.m. Eastern). Register here to watch the virtual presentation. Raun will be joined by OSS CEO-elect, Michael Knowles, with both participating in one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the conference.

As previously announced, on June 5, Knowles, a veteran of the aerospace and defense industries, will become OSS president and CEO. Raun will continue to serve as a director on the company’s board.

“We look forward to introducing Mike to investors and analysts at the conference,” stated Raun. “Our board and management team are excited he will be leading OSS to its next level of growth and success.”

In the presentation, OSS will discuss the company’s opportunities in AI Transportables, the fastest growing segment of edge computing that requires “performance without compromise” in the most challenging of environments. Customer wins in the first quarter of 2023 included a $1.3 million contract from the U.S. Army and a $3 million order from a prime military contractor.

OSS continues to be engaged with several Air Force opportunities, both directly and through its relationships with top-10 prime contractors. Early proof points include the $3.5 million U.S. Air Force program win the company announced two weeks ago. The company’s qualified pipeline of prospective major programs at the end of Q1 totaled 34, with 18 involving AI transportable applications.

To register for the conference, contact [email protected]. To schedule a one-on-one meeting with OSS, submit your request via the links provided upon your registration for the conference or visit here for more information.

For any questions about OSS, please contact Ron Both of CMA at (949) 432-7557 or submit your request here.

About LD Micro

LD Micro, a wholly owned subsidiary of Freedom US Markets, was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the micro-cap space. Whether it is the Index, comprehensive data, or hosting the most significant events annually, LD's sole mission is to serve as an invaluable asset for all those interested in finding the next generation of great companies. For more information on LD Micro, visit ldmicro.com . To learn more about Freedom US Markets, visit freedomusmkts.com .

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc. ( OSS) is a leader in AI Transportable solutions for the demanding ‘edge.’ OSS designs and manufactures the highest performance compute and storage products that enable rugged AI and autonomous capabilities without compromise. These hardware and software platforms bring the latest data center performance to the harsh and challenging applications, whether they are on land, sea or in the air.

OSS products include ruggedized servers, compute accelerators, flash storage arrays, and storage acceleration software. These specialized compact products are used across multiple industries and applications, including autonomous trucking and farming, as well as aircraft, drones, ships and vehicles within the defense industry.

OSS solutions address the entire AI workflow, from high-speed data acquisition to deep learning, training and large-scale inference, and have delivered many industry firsts for industrial OEM and government customers.

As the fastest growing segment of the multi-billion-dollar edge computing market, AI Transportables require—and OSS delivers—the highest level of performance in the most challenging environments without compromise.

OSS products are available directly or through global distributors. For more information, go to www.onestopsystems.com . You can also follow OSS on Twitter , YouTube , and LinkedIn .

Forward-Looking Statements

One Stop Systems cautions you that statements in this press release that are not a description of historical facts are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the company's current beliefs and expectations. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by One Stop Systems or its partners that any of our plans or expectations will be achieved, including but not limited to, to our management’s expectations for major program wins, revenue growth generated by new and existing products, future changes to our business objectives, and other future financial projections. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risk and uncertainties inherent in our business, including risks described in our prior press releases and in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including under the heading "Risk Factors" in our latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent filings with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and the company undertakes no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

