Northern Trust has expanded the role of Michael J. Bracci to President of the East Florida and Mid-Atlantic Regions. Bracci, who has been President of the East Florida Region since 2003, will now lead the strategic direction and execution of the Wealth Management business of both the East Florida and Mid-Atlantic Regions, including Atlanta, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C.

Michael Bracci, Northern Trust (Photo: Business Wire)

Bracci, who joined Northern Trust in 1993, is a leader in investment management, trust and fiduciary management, financial planning and private banking. Prior to becoming President, he served as the Regional Senior Banking Officer for the Palm Beach Martin Region, and as Managing Director of the North Palm Beach office.

“For many years, Mike has delivered proven leadership, shown an unwavering dedication to client service and developed a strong track record for creating advice-driven solutions,” said Glenda G. Pedroso, President of the East Region for Northern Trust Wealth Management. “I am delighted he will be taking on this expanded role as President of both the Mid-Atlantic and East Florida Regions.”

Bracci earned a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Tulane University and has more than 30 years of experience in the banking and finance industry. He began his career in the management training program at a large Southeast regional commercial bank and subsequently led a regional commercial banking team.

He is a member of the Board of Trustees for the Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts and previously served as the Chair of the Board of Trustees. He also serves on the board of the Nicklaus Children’s Healthcare Foundation and has been Chair of the Board’s Executive Committee since 2005.

In 2021, Bracci was named to the Board of the Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin Counties. He is the current chair of the Investment Committee, past Treasurer of the Board and past Chair of the Finance Committee.

