Kopin Corporation (“Kopin” or “the Company”) (Nasdaq: KOPN), a leading developer and provider of high-performance application-specific optical solutions consisting of high-resolution microdisplays, microdisplays subassemblies and related components for defense, enterprise, industrial, and consumer products, today announced it will present at the Stifel Cross Sector Insight Investor Conference, which is being held on June 6th-7th, 2023.

Kopin’s presentation will be held in person and webcast live on June 7th at 9:45am ET at the InterContinental Hotel in Boston, MA. You can listen to the webcast at Kopin+Investor+Presentation+Webcast. Michael Murray, CEO, and Richard Sneider, CFO, will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the conference.

To receive additional information, register to attend, or schedule a one-on-one meeting, email the Stifel team at [email protected].

About Kopin

Kopin Corporation is a leading developer and provider of innovative display and optical technologies sold as critical components and subassemblies for defense, industrial and consumer products. Kopin's differentiated technology portfolio includes ultra-small Active-Matrix Liquid Crystal displays (AMLCD), Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCOS) displays, Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED) displays, Micro LED (µLED) displays, a variety of optics, and low-power ASICs. For more information, please visit Kopin's website at www.kopin.com.

Kopin is a trademark of Kopin Corporation.

