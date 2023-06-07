Nuveen Closed-End Funds Complete Previously Announced Portfolio Management Team Updates

45 minutes ago
As previously announced on April 10, 2023, John V. Miller effective today is no longer a portfolio manager for Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE: NMZ), Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE: NBB), Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE: NMCO), and Nuveen Dynamic Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE: NDMO).

There are no additional changes to the portfolio management teams, which are as follows:

Daniel Close and Stephen Candido continue to serve as portfolio managers of NMZ.

Kristen DeJong, Daniel Close continue to serve as portfolio managers of NBB.

Stephen Candido, Steven Hlavin, and Daniel Close continue to serve as portfolio managers of NMCO.

Daniel Close, Stephen Candido and Timothy Ryan will continue to serve as portfolio managers of NDMO.

Nuveen is a leading sponsor of closed-end funds (CEFs) with $54 billion of assets under management across 54 CEFs as of 31 Mar 2023. The funds offer exposure to a broad range of asset classes and are designed for income-focused investors seeking regular distributions. Nuveen has more than 35 years of experience managing CEFs.

About Nuveen

Nuveen, the investment manager of TIAA, offers a comprehensive range of outcome-focused investment solutions designed to secure the long-term financial goals of institutional and individual investors. Nuveen has $1.1 trillion in assets under management as of 31 Mar 2023 and operations in 27 countries. Its investment specialists offer deep expertise across a comprehensive range of traditional and alternative investments through a wide array of vehicles and customized strategies. For more information, please visit www.nuveen.com.

