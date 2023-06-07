SOMERSET, N.J., May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareCloud , Inc. ( CCLD, CCLDP, CCLDO), a leader in healthcare technology solutions for medical practices and health systems nationwide, today announced that its medSR division will be attending and exhibiting in booth 410 at the highly anticipated 2023 MUSE (Medical Users Software Exchange) Inspire Conference. The conference will be held from June 7-10, 2023, at the Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center in Aurora, Colorado.



MUSE serves more than 600 MEDITECH facilities, and their annual gathering brings together healthcare professionals, industry experts, and technology innovators to explore the latest healthcare information technology (IT) advancements and foster collaboration. Attendees can expect a vibrant environment filled with education on today's most pressing MEDITECH topics, an exhibit hall showcasing the newest products and services, and unparalleled networking opportunities.

By offering a holistic approach to healthcare technology solutions, medSR ensures that organizations receive the support they need at every stage of implementation and operation. medSR's proficiency extends across more than 100 implementations and optimizations on various MEDITECH platforms, including Expanse, Ambulatory, 6.1, 6.0, Client/Server, and MAGIC. Their comprehensive services include project management, MEDITECH READY-certified consultants, IT staffing, interim leadership, training, and activation. Their management team and professional consultants offer extensive MEDITECH and operational experience, ensuring that client objectives are met and exceeded cost-effectively.

As part of their commitment to excellence, medSR will host a series of engaging and informative educational presentations demonstrating their comprehensive range of services. Attendees can expect to gain valuable insights from esteemed experts in the field as they delve into key topics surrounding supply chain optimization, successful implementation strategies, and the significance of training evaluation for electronic health record (EHR) projects.

During Thursday's product showcase at 2:20 p.m. MDT, medSR's senior supply chain consultant, Marc Larson, will provide valuable education to the audience regarding how medSR's state-of-the-art solutions elevate and optimize supply chain operations. With a focus on leveraging medSR's expertise and collaborative approach, the medSR supply chain team actively facilitates cost-saving opportunities, ensures contract compliance, optimizes staffing ratios, and promotes the implementation of industry best practices. Attendees will gain valuable insights into how medSR's cutting-edge solutions can enhance their supply chain processes and drive operational excellence.



During Friday's session 1069 at 2:10 p.m. MDT, hosted by medSR's MEDITECH practice leader, Mike Reel, attendees will gain insights into the intricacies of successful implementation that go beyond mere software installation. Emphasizing the importance of a dependable partner, medSR will showcase how their trusted services foster timely and cost-effective mission completion, enabling organizations to seamlessly achieve their goals.



On Saturday, during session 1055 at 10:10 a.m. MDT, medSR’s director of business development, Linda Hainlen, will take the lead in exploring the transformative power of training evaluation in attaining tangible project outcomes for EHR implementation projects. This session aims to provide attendees with valuable insights on how to maximize their investment in implementation by effectively evaluating training efforts, thereby enabling them to achieve significant project outcomes for their EHR implementation projects. By attending this session, participants will gain practical knowledge and strategies to fully capitalize on their implementation investment and drive successful project outcomes.



In addition to the educational sessions, medSR will host its highly anticipated annual TopGolf outing on Thursday, June 8. Now in its third year, this exclusive event provides an opportunity for medSR's esteemed clients, both current and future, to connect with the medSR team firsthand. Attendees will have the chance to mingle, exchange experiences, and witness the impressive results medSR has delivered to their valued clients, all in a relaxed and enjoyable atmosphere.

"We invite all conference attendees to visit our booth and discover how our comprehensive MEDITECH services can help them exceed their objectives," said Dwight Garvin, executive vice president and chief operating officer of medSR. "We strive to be more than just a service provider. Our goal is to become a trusted partner for our clients, consistently delivering responsive, reliable, and cost-effective services that support their individual needs. We look forward to demonstrating our capabilities and building meaningful relationships with healthcare professionals at the conference."

To learn more about medSR and their innovative healthcare services, visit booth 410 at the 2023 MUSE Inspire Conference or visit their website at medSR.com.

About medSR

medSR, a wholly-owned subsidiary of CareCloud, is a leading provider of comprehensive IT and operational services. Their portfolio includes EHR implementation, training, activation, optimization, support, as well as a wide range of revenue cycle consulting and managed services. With a dedicated and diverse team, medSR offers invaluable guidance to academic institutions, health systems, community hospitals, and medical practices throughout their entire technology transformation journey. From system selection and end-user training to revenue cycle optimization and beyond, medSR is committed to delivering exceptional solutions.

About CareCloud

CareCloud ( CCLD, CCLDP, CCLDO) brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows and improve the patient experience. More than 40,000 providers count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs. Learn more about our products and services, including revenue cycle management (RCM), practice management (PM), electronic health records (EHR), business intelligence, patient experience management (PXM) and digital health, at www.carecloud.com.

