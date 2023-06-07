The Center for Primary Care (CPC), an independent practice dedicated to providing comprehensive preventative and specialized care, announced today it has formed a new partnership with agilon health inc. (NYSE: AGL), the trusted partner empowering physicians to transform health care in our communities, accelerating access to value-based primary care in the area. Starting in 2024 through the partnership, CPC will deliver this new model of primary care to further enhance preventative and chronic care for their senior patients.

“A value-based approach is the future of health care and agilon understands the importance of exceptional, comprehensive, and affordable value-based primary care,” said Robert M. Clark, D.O., Center for Primary Care. “This partnership will empower our primary care physicians, through a proven model of care, to remain independent and better serve our senior patients while supporting CPC’s mission to provide patients with high-quality care across communities we serve.”

CPC, an independent primary care practice, operates across 8 locations in the Central Savannah River Area, which includes communities in Eastern Georgia and Western South Carolina. With 37 primary care physicians (PCPs), CPC is committed to preventative health care as well as the diagnosis and treatment of acute illnesses and chronic conditions. Serving over 76,000 patients of all ages, CPC also offers in-house laboratories and diagnostic imaging services which are exclusively available to their patients.

“The newly formed partnership with the Center for Primary Care brings agilon’s Total Care Model to even more communities including senior patients in Eastern Georgia for the first time,” said Steve Sell, chief executive officer, agilon health. “Our team is excited to partner with the Center for Primary Care as they make the move to a full-risk value-based model for their Medicare Advantage patients and primary care physicians.”

agilon is accelerating at scale the transition to a value-based, Total Care Model for senior patients that improves outcomes and lowers costs. CPC will join agilon’s 2024 class of new partner organizations, which includes five other physician practices and health systems across the U.S. As of 2024, agilon will be in long-term partnerships with 31 physician groups and health systems across 14 states.

About Center for Primary Care (CPC)

Center For Primary Care (CPC) is a family and internal medicine practice with 37 primary care physicians and 8 offices in the Central Savannah River Area. CPC's physicians provide comprehensive care for patients of all ages, and diagnostic imaging services. CPC provides weekday evening hours and weekend hours in select locations for established CPC patients with urgent healthcare needs. For more information, visit centerforprimarycare.com.

About agilon health

agilon health is the trusted partner empowering physicians to transform health care in our communities. Through our partnerships and purpose-built platform, agilon is accelerating at scale how physician groups transition to a value-based Total Care Model for senior patients. agilon provides the technology, people, capital, process, and access to a peer network of 2,700+ PCPs that allow physician groups to maintain their independence and focus on the total health of their most vulnerable patients. Together, agilon and its physician partners are creating the healthcare system we need – one built on the value of care, not the volume of fees. The result: healthier communities and empowered doctors. agilon is the trusted partner in 30+ diverse communities and is here to help more of our nation's leading physician groups and health systems have a sustained, thriving future. For more information about agilon health, visit www.agilonhealth.com and connect with us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

