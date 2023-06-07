Digital Academy of Florida Celebrates Class of 2023 Including Nearly 150 Graduating with Industry Certifications

47 minutes ago
Nearly 400 students from around the state will celebrate their high school graduation this week from the Digital Academy of Florida (DAOF), a virtual school whose middle and high school students are proving their academic mettle in multiple ways – from industry certifications to national competitions for young entrepreneurs.

The graduation ceremony for the 390 graduates will take place on Thursday, June 1, at 2 pm at the RP Funding Center in Lakeland. It marks the first time the graduating seniors will have met in person and is only the second in-person graduation ceremony since DAOF opened in 2019. Rep. Jennifer Canady of Lakeland will be the commencement speaker.

This year, DAOF will graduate approximately 390 students from all over the state. Of those students, 236 plan to continue with postsecondary education; 143 plan to go directly into the workforce; and 11 students will serve in the military.

“We are so proud of all of our students, faculty, and staff. Together they have proven the power of virtual learning when the school puts students and parents first with a commitment to preparing students for careers and postsecondary education,” said Clark Berry, Executive Director. “’Students first’ is how we operate at DAOF, and their accomplishments speak volumes about how our approach helps DAOF students thrive.”

DAOF students in grades 7-12 choose one of 6 different career pathways including Business Management and Analysis, Digital Design, Computer Systems and Informational Technology, Web Development, Medical Laboratory Assisting/Phlebotomy, and Hospitality and Tourism.

This year’s graduating class includes 144 seniors who are ready for the workforce, having attained industry certifications including graphic design, information technology, entrepreneurship and small business. DAOF this year hit a milestone of 1000 industry certifications earned by its students.

DAOF is highlighting their “Top Five Students” of the 2023 class at the ceremony, including Zamiyah Fitzwilliams, Vivian Garcia, Luna Rosales, Lillian Serrano and Noely Serrano.

“The access our students get to industry certifications, career guidance, and support from our entire faculty ensures they are ready for their next chapters,” said Laura Downes, DAOF Director of Schools. “We are so excited to see them go into the world and chart their paths.”

About Digital Academy of Florida:

Digital Academy of Florida (DAOF) is a full-time online public-school program of the Hendry County District of Schools serving Florida students in grades K-12. As a public school, DAOF is tuition-free and provides families the choice to access the curriculum and tools provided by K12, a Stride Company. Stride offers learners of all ages a more effective way to learn and build skills for their future. For more information about DAOF, visit https%3A%2F%2Fdaof.k12.com%2F

