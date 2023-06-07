GCM Grosvenor to Present at the Morgan Stanley US Financials, Payments and CRE Conference on June 14, 2023

CHICAGO, May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GCM Grosvenor ( GCMG), a global alternative asset management solutions provider, announced today that Jon Levin, President of GCM Grosvenor, will present at the Morgan Stanley US Financials, Payments and CRE Conference on Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at 1:45 p.m. ET. A link to the live audio webcast of the presentation is available on GCM Grosvenor’s public shareholders website and the event website.

For those unable to listen to the live audio webcast, a replay will be available for 180 days following the presentation.

About GCM Grosvenor

GCM Grosvenor ( GCMG) is a global alternative asset management solutions provider with approximately $75 billion in assets under management across private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return investment strategies. The firm has specialized in alternatives for more than 50 years and is dedicated to delivering value for clients by leveraging its cross-asset class and flexible investment platform.

GCM Grosvenor’s experienced team of approximately 540 professionals serves a global client base of institutional and high net worth investors. The firm is headquartered in Chicago, with offices in New York, Toronto, London, Frankfurt, Tokyo, Hong Kong, Seoul, and Sydney. For more information, visit: gcmgrosvenor.com.

Source: GCM Grosvenor

Public Shareholders Contact
Stacie Selinger
[email protected]
312-506-6583

Media Contact
Tom Johnson and Abigail Ruck
H/Advisors Abernathy
[email protected] / [email protected]
212-371-5999

