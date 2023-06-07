LOUISVILLE, Ky., May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LogicMark, Inc. ( LGMK), creator of the most innovative personal safety and security technology designed for the care economy, announced today that its CEO, Chia-Lin Simmons, has been invited to present at the Healthcare IT Virtual Conference Part II, presented by Maxim Group LLC and hosted by M-Vest, on Thursday, June 1st, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. ET.



Allen Klee, Research Analyst at Maxim Group, sits down with Healthcare IT companies to discuss solutions to improve health care outcomes and lower costs. The healthcare system faces pressure from labor shortages, higher costs, lack of transparency, and managing reimbursements. This conference highlights companies that provide solutions with the use of telehealth, at-home monitoring, specific chronic conditions treatment programs, marketplaces that create better pricing, and use of AI.

This conference will be live on M-Vest. To attend, sign up to become an M-Vest member here: https://m-vest.com/events/healthcare-it-06012023 .

LogicMark, Inc. ( LGMK) provides personal emergency response systems (PERS), health communications devices, personal safety apps, services and technologies to create a Connected Care Platform. The Company's medical alert pendants revolutionized the PERS industry by incorporating two-way voice communication technology directly into its medical alert pendant. The Company's PERS technologies are sold through the United States Veterans Health Administration and dealers/distributors.

