Neogen® Launches New Assays for Histamine Detection

48 minutes ago
PR Newswire

LANSING, Mich., May 31, 2023

LANSING, Mich., May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Neogen® Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG) announced today that it has launched two new assays for the detection of histamine, Reveal® for Histamine and Reveal Q+ for Histamine.

Reveal and Reveal Q+ assays are easy-to-use lateral flow tests that utilize a simple water extraction method, providing results in a matter of minutes and eliminating the need to dispose of any chemicals, as is needed with other commercially available histamine detection methods, reducing testing time.

"These two new tests are an excellent addition to our portfolio of food safety testing solutions, helping keep consumers safe and healthy," said John Adent, Neogen's President and CEO. "These rapid tests make it easy for producers and distributors to test for this toxin, backed by Neogen's reputation for providing accurate and reliable results."

  • Reveal for Histamine (PN 9548) is a qualitative lateral flow assay intended for visual screening of histamine at 50 parts-per-million (ppm) in scombroid species of fish, such as tuna and mahi-mahi.
  • Reveal Q+ for Histamine (PN 9549) is a quantitative lateral flow assay designed to be read on Neogen's Raptor® Integrated Analysis Platform. The assay provides quantitative results for histamine in scombroid species of fish and dry animal protein.

High levels of histamine may develop in fish species as they decompose, and the ingestion of histamine can cause scombroid poisoning in humans. Because of the potential for human illness, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has set an action level of 50 parts per million (PPM) for histamine in domestic and imported fish.

Neogen offers a comprehensive range of food safety diagnostic test products for foodborne bacteria, mycotoxins, food allergens, and other concerns. Its full line of mycotoxin test kits detects aflatoxin, deoxynivalenol (DON), fumonisin, ochratoxin, T-2/HT-2, and zearalenone.

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation develops and markets comprehensive solutions dedicated to food and animal safety, operating with the intention to "Every day, protect the people and animals we care about." The Company's Food Safety segment markets dehydrated culture media and diagnostic test kits to detect foodborne bacteria, natural toxins, food allergens, drug residues, plant diseases, and sanitation concerns. Neogen's Animal Safety segment is a leader in the development of genomic solutions along with the manufacturing and distribution of a variety of animal healthcare products, including diagnostics, pharmaceuticals, veterinary instruments, wound care, and disinfectants, as well as rodent and insect control solutions.

Media Contact

Mary Gadola, Senior Product Manager, Immunodiagnostics and Natural Toxins
800.234.5333 ext. 2289, [email protected]

SOURCE Neogen Corporation

