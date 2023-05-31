Cardinal Health launches Modern Commerce Solutions for Retail Independent Pharmacies powered by Square

49 minutes ago
PR Newswire

DUBLIN, Ohio and SAN FRANCISCO, May 31, 2023

DUBLIN, Ohio and SAN FRANCISCO, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cardinal Health (NYSE: CAH) today launched modern payment solutions, powered by Square, to help independent pharmacies increase operational efficiency, stay current with customer payment preferences, and access integrated software tools for their business.

The collaboration with Square allows Cardinal Health to offer its independent pharmacy customers access to innovative products that can seamlessly manage business operations, integrate flexible payment options for in-store, online and delivery purchases, and reduce payment processing costs.

"Through our work with Square, we can offer our customers options to stay current with payment trends as well as business tools and insights to help them streamline their operational workflows for greater efficiency," said Brad Cochran, executive vice president of retail distribution at Cardinal Health and president of Medicine Shoppe International, Inc. "Modern payment solutions will enable community pharmacists to offer the personalized care their patients value, while providing greater flexibility for the pharmacy to meet their customers evolving preferences."

Easy to use dashboards allow the pharmacy to track sales and payment transactions, whether customers are paying during home delivery, online, at the drive thru, or at the counter. Independent pharmacies can meet their buyers wherever they are, with flexible payment options including text to pay, Apply Pay and Google Pay, without ever missing a sale. Solutions powered by Square include:

  • An in-store payment solution, Modern Payments Processing, that runs on Square Terminal hardware and enables pharmacies to offer patient payment flexibility in the store or in the field, privacy, and compliance. Additional pharmacy management systems can also seamlessly integrate with Square's Terminal API to offer pharmacies an end-to-end payment solution.
  • An ecommerce site, Pharmacy Marketing Advantage Commerce, that leverages Square's Web Payments SDK to power online sales, allowing customers to submit orders through their local pharmacy from anywhere, and select from their pharmacy's delivery or pick-up options.
  • Across all solutions, Square and Cardinal Health provide independent pharmacies access to easy-to-use analytics, dashboards and Square's broader ecosystem of integrated tools and software, along with access to knowledgeable customer support teams.

Gerry O'Hare, a Cardinal Health Retail Advisory Board member whose 45-year career in pharmacy has seen his business grow to nine locations said, "As consumer preferences continue to evolve, modern payment solutions like those offered by Cardinal Health and Square can reduce administrative time and give pharmacists more time to focus on their customers. Square has significantly reduced our processing costs and given us the ability to complete a sale anywhere in the store, out in the field when making deliveries, or even online – and a great backend system to show us what our business looks like."

Utilizing Square's open platform, Cardinal Health is offering payment and commerce solutions that integrate directly with third-party software, including pharmacy management systems, and seamlessly connect with Square's suite of hardware and software tools.

"Consumers today want the convenience of shopping in person or online with delivery or in-store pick up options, combined with the personalized attention independent pharmacies offer to their customers. Through our collaboration, Cardinal Health can provide a unified experience that enables pharmacies to meet these evolving customer preferences," said Vijay Vachani, GM of Developers & Partners at Square. "Our work with Cardinal Health showcases the power of Square's developer platform and its ability to make innovative commerce tools accessible to businesses of all types and sizes. What's more, this collaboration reinforces Square's and Cardinal Health's shared mission to empower local, independent businesses to thrive in their communities."

Independent pharmacies interested in learning more about Square's Modern Payments Processing solution and Pharmacy Marketing Advantage Commerce can visit cardinalhealth.com.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health is a distributor of pharmaceuticals, a global manufacturer and distributor of medical and laboratory products, and a provider of performance and data solutions for healthcare facilities. With more than 50 years in business, operations in more than 30 countries and approximately 46,500 employees globally, Cardinal Health is essential to care. Information about Cardinal Health is available at cardinalhealth.com.

About Square

Square makes commerce and financial services easy and accessible with its integrated ecosystem of commerce solutions. Square offers purpose-built software to run complex restaurant, retail, and professional services operations, versatile e-commerce tools, embedded financial services and banking products, buy now, pay later functionality through Afterpay, staff management and payroll capabilities, and much more – all of which work together to save sellers time and effort. Millions of sellers across the globe trust Square to power their business and help them thrive in the economy. For more information, visit www.squareup.com

Media Contact:

Tori Simmons, [email protected], 614-652-9821

favicon.png?sn=CL14739&sd=2023-05-31 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cardinal-health-launches-modern-commerce-solutions-for-retail-independent-pharmacies-powered-by-square-301838376.html

SOURCE Cardinal Health

