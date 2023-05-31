PR Newswire

The 2022 report reveals PepsiCo is continuing to make progress on its DE&I goals, part of the company's pep+ (PepsiCo Positive) agenda.

Results show women now hold 44% of management roles globally, while U.S. Black and Hispanic representation at manager level increased to 9% and 10.1%, respectively, reflective of the workforce availability of the communities in which PepsiCo operates.

PURCHASE, N.Y., May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) today published its most recentGlobal Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DE&I) Report, illustrating actions that are driving equity and further embedding pep+ into the organization. Key accomplishments include making progress on gender parity in management globally, maintaining pay equity, while supporting historically marginalized communities around the world. To help ensure the report can be read and understood by all communities, PepsiCo included content by video and audio in addition to a written report.

As a result of progress in DE&I, PepsiCo has been recognized in rankings such as Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies, Seramount's Top Companies for Executive Women, Diversity Inc's Top Companies for Diversity, and Disability Equality Index's Best Places to Work for Disability Inclusion.

"At PepsiCo, Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion are more than just words – they are the backbone of who we are and a key pillar of our pep+ journey," said Ramon Laguarta, PepsiCo's Chairman and CEO. "We are committed to driving the principles deep into all aspects of our business and giving everyone the tools, training, and resources to ensure we are all doing our part."

The latest DE&I Report shared progress across the company's three strategic pillars, including:

A space for people to be themselves

PepsiCo is advancing gender parity in managerial roles globally, with progress currently at 44% and trending toward the goal of 50% by 2025. In partnership with non-profit INJAZ Egypt and the Ministry of Higher Education, PepsiCo Egypt's She Works Wonders program has helped boost women's access to male-dominated fields through mentorship and internships. In 2022, women filled approximately 50% of management roles in the U.K., achieving this milestone two years ahead of the company's 2025 goal.

Black and Hispanic representation in the U.S. increased at the managerial level to 9.0% and 10.1%, respectively As part of its U.S. Racial Equality Journey (REJ), PepsiCo achieved its goal for Hispanic representation at the manager level three years ahead of schedule. PepsiCo expanded its Racial Equality Journey in Brazil , where it committed to increasing Black representation in leadership roles by 2025. In 2022, due to robust recruitment efforts, 35% of new hires in Brazil were from the Black community.



A space for business partners to grow

PepsiCo continues to spend more than $1 billion annually with diverse suppliers – contributing to an overall spend of nearly $30 billion across PepsiCo's value chain over the past 40 years of its Supplier Diversity program.

– contributing to an overall spend of nearly across PepsiCo's value chain over the past 40 years of its Supplier Diversity program. Through 2022, the company supported nearly 1,000 Black-owned and Hispanic-owned businesses through innovative platforms – including the PepsiCo Foundation's Black Restaurant Accelerator program and PepsiCo Juntos Crecemos – which offer coaching, marketing, online presence support, and delivery logistics.

– including the PepsiCo Foundation's and PepsiCo – which offer coaching, marketing, online presence support, and delivery logistics. Brands continue to leverage their platforms with purpose-driven campaigns, including: Gatorade is tackling barriers in sports with strategic investments to build inclusive communities, empower athletes of color, provide essential equipment, and elevate diverse role models. In 2022, 250,000 athletes were able to play through Gatorade's Equity in Sports Partnership and community grants. Marias Gamesa evolved its advertising to be more inclusive and empathetic in its representation of mothers. Quaker Latin America created Quaker Qrece, a nutrient-rich product formulated to help supplement the nutritional needs of malnourished children. In partnership with the NGO CARE, Quaker delivers this specialized food, accompanied by hygiene, nutrition, and health workshops. Since 2019, the program has helped feed more than 8,000 children.

including:

A space for communities to thrive

Unlocking opportunities and cultivating future talent through the Rania Rizk Young Arab Women Leaders Scholarship program. PepsiCo and the PepsiCo Foundation partnered with the University of Paris II Leadership Council to provide Arab female students the opportunity to pursue higher education in law and to enter the workforce.

through the Rania Rizk Young Arab Women Leaders Scholarship program. Meeting the needs of local communities by leveraging employee time and talents to help indigenous people succeed. Since 2001, over 3,500 designated employees have used their skills and expertise to support more than 70 indigenous organizations in 11 regions across Australia and New Zealand . In 2022, as part of the Jawun's 6-week immersion program, PepsiCo's employees offered knowledge and skills to help these local leaders achieve their own development goals.

by leveraging employee time and talents to help indigenous people succeed.

"Our rich legacy of DE&I serves as a compass that guides our actions, and this year's report is a testament to our continued evolution," said Tina Bigalke, PepsiCo's Global Chief Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Officer. "While there's more work to be done, we remain committed to our journey and to harnessing the power and passion of the changemakers in this report – all of whom are united in their efforts to build a more equitable workplace and society."

The digital and interactive 2022 DE&I Report includes a snapshot of PepsiCo's diversity journey, actions against each of its strategic pillars, progress against its goals, and additional assets to learn more about DE&I initiatives. The report and downloadable assets are available here.

