SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., May 31, 2023

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: RIGL) today announced that Raul Rodriguez, the company's president and chief executive officer, will present on Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 2:30 p.m. ET at the Jefferies 2023 Global Healthcare Conference, being held June 7-9, 2023 in New York, NY.

To access the live and subsequent archived webcast, visit the Investor Relations section of the company's website at www.rigel.com. Please connect to Rigel's website prior to the start of the live webcast to allow for any software downloads.

About Rigel
Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: RIGL) is a biotechnology company dedicated to discovering, developing and providing novel therapies that significantly improve the lives of patients with hematologic disorders and cancer. Founded in 1996, Rigel is based in South San Francisco, California. For more information on Rigel, the Company's marketed products and pipeline of potential products, visit www.rigel.com.

